When Does ‘The Price Is Right’ Return With New Episodes?

Brittany Sims
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If you come on down to CBS on Thursday and Friday, you won’t see a new episode of The Price Is Right. The game show is taking a small hiatus. Here is when it will return with new episodes.

The Price Is Right is not airing on March 18 and 19, due to March Madness beginning. According to the show’s calendar, the game show will return on Monday, March 23.

In some parts of the country, the game show has been delayed for a few hours since Tuesday. The new episodes may continue to be delayed. TPIR will then air all new episodes weekdays every day until its finale on June 26.

March Madness is the term for NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. It is a single-elimination game that determines the college basketball national championship.

The competition features 68 teams playing seven rounds of high-stakes, intense basketball, renowned for Cinderella underdogs, buzzer-beaters, and widespread bracket-filling competitions.

It began at 8:30 am on March 17 on CBS and goes until March 31, with the last game beginning at 6pm. The rest of March will not impact TPIR because ESPN, for the most part, along with TBS, TNT Sports, CBS Sports, TNT, and truTV — as well as two streaming services — HBO Max and Paramount+.

The tournament is affecting multiple CBS shows that will not air during that time, including Georgie & Mandy’s First MarriageGhostsMatlock, Elsbeth, and more.  Fans reacted to the schedule change.

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Well, we won’t have any new episodes until either next week or the week after, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” a YouTube user said.

“Enjoy March Madness, everybody,” said another.

“Nothing hits quite as hard as The Price is Right before round 1 of March Madness,” an X user said.

“What I love about March Madness is how there’s no pregame show for OSU-TCU. You just gotta watch The Price is Right until tipoff ig,” one last fan tweeted.

Are you excited for March Madness, or do you want The Price Is Right to return? Let us know in the comments.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

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