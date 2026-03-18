‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Get Sentimental as Model Alexis Gaube Visits Show’s Old Studios

The price is sentimental. The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube visited the show’s old studios after they moved. The show was in the same studio for 50 years.

“The Ol’ Haunt… maybe literally 👻 They removed all the CBS signs. Feels like the end of an era. #ghosttown #studiolot #memories #tpir #boldandbeautiful,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In 2023, CBS, home to TPIR, changed studios in California. They went from the Bob Barker Studio 33 at Television City in California to Haven Studios in Glendale, according to USA Today.

The move was because Television City is going through major renovations, costing $1.25 billion, according to Deadline. It is not clear when the renovations will be done.

“I used to tell people there was magic in the wood here because of all the good vibes that have been in this studio,” host Drew Carey said in an Instagram video at the time. “Now we gotta go and start a new place and put our own good vibes into that new place.”

The video started out with Gaube walking by the old CBS Studios sign outside. She then walked inside the empty studio, with a song saying, “Behind you. Look!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Gaube (@lexi_mg)

The model then passed a mural of previous host Bob Barker, with the wheel and the words “come on down!” behind him. The entire lot, inside and out, was completely empty.

“So sad!! So many memories were made at Beverly and Fairfax,” a follower said.

“I feel like they need to have a television city walk of fame. And all the stars are shows that filmed on the lot! Soooo many memories in this little space,” Gaube replied.

“It’s so sad that the iconic building where decades of television’s greatest shows has seemingly been reduced to a Waymo parking lot,” another commented.