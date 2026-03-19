‘Today’: Craig Melvin Hilariously Roasts Dylan Dreyer About Using Phone in Bathroom

What To Know On Today, Craig Melvin teased Dylan Dreyer about bringing her phone into the bathroom.

Laura Jarrett came to Dreyer’s defense, while Dreyer offered an explanation for her phone habits.

The funny on-air moment happened a few days after news broke that Dreyer filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.

The third hour of Today‘s Thursday, March 19, episode kicked off with a bunch of laughs.

The hosts began the episode by discussing a report about how Gen Z is challenging themselves to spend less time on their screens. During the conversation, Dylan Dreyer stated, “They say you’re not supposed to take your phone into the bathroom with you.”

Dreyer’s comment took Craig Melvin off guard. “Who’s doing that? Are you taking your phone into the bathroom?” he asked, to which Dreyer replied, “No. I assume people sit there with the phone.”

Melvin didn’t seem to believe Dreyer, as he went on to exclaim, “You take your phone to the bathroom!” Dreyer didn’t deny his claims, but explained that she puts her phone “on the counter” when in the bathroom.

“It’s okay. This is a safe space,” Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett, who was filling in for Al Roker, stated.

Regardless of where Dreyer places her phone, Melvin was still not a fan of someone bringing their device into the restroom. “Why are you taking your phone to the bathroom? You can’t go a few minutes on the toilet without your phone?” he shouted as his cohosts burst into laughs.

Jarrett argued, “She has three boys! Okay, Craig? She’s just trying to have a minute to herself.” Dreyer stated that she sometimes wants to shut the bathroom door and “have a minute to scroll for a second.”

“So, you take your phone into the bathroom to escape from your children, and you doomscroll on the toilet?” Melvin questioned. Dreyer candidly replied, “Well, it’s my only chance.”

Dreyer shares her three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Dreyer returned to Today on Thursday after taking off on Wednesday, March 18. Dreyer’s day off came one day after news broke that she filed for divorce from Fichera.

People reported on Tuesday, March 17, that Dreyer filed her divorce paperwork on March 10, eight months after she first announced her and Fichera’s separation via Instagram.

“A few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” she wrote in July 2025. “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Dreyer has not addressed her divorce filing on the show. However, she did open up about the split while cohosting the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager back in November 2025.

“There was something we couldn’t fix. So now, we have reframed our relationship, that we are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken,” she shared at the time. “That’s why we separated. So now, let’s move forward as friends.”

Dreyer continued, “I’m not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before, because just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you’re not married to them. And I can be a better friend than a wife.”

Third Hour of Today, Weekdays, 9a/8c, NBC