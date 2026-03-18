Who Is Angie Lassman on ‘Today’? Meet Meteorologist Filling In for Al Roker & Dylan Dreyer

Paige Strout
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Angie Lassman on NBC's 'Today,' Instagram, January 25, 2026.
Courtesy of Angie Lassman/Instagram

What To Know

  • NBC News’ Angie Lassman filled in for Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of Today.
  • Lassman joined NBC News in 2022 and currently serves as the weather anchor of Weekend Today.
  • The reason for Roker’s absence hasn’t been revealed, but Dreyer skipped the show one day after news broke that she filed for divorce from Brian Fichera.

The hosting lineup of NBC’s Today has looked different this week, with familiar faces taking time off and new faces stepping in.

Al Roker has been absent from the morning show all week, while Dylan Dreyer skipped out on the series’ Wednesday, March 18, episode. Filling in for the two weather reporters was NBC News’ Angie Lassman.

Lassman serves as the main meteorologist on Weekend Today. She has also contributed weather reports to Today‘s weekday broadcasts, most recently reporting on this month’s surprise blizzard live from Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, March 17.

“If it’s snowing in march, I’m having a snowball fight,” she captioned a clip from the episode via Instagram. Lassman bundled up to give her report on top of a giant mound of snow.

Lassman traveled from Green Bay to New York City that same day for her Today gig on Wednesday. “Against all odds (flight delays), we made it,” she captioned a Tuesday Instagram Story clip of the NYC view out her airplane window. “See ya on @todayshow bright & early!”

Per her website bio, Lassman joined NBC News in 2022 and primarily serves as a climate reporter for the network. “I cover national weather on Saturday TODAY, NBC News Now during the week, and report environmental stories as part of NBC’s Climate Unit,” her bio reads. “My work spans daily forecasting as well as deeper reporting on climate, science, and the ways weather impacts communities across the country.”

 

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A post shared by Angie Lassman (@angielassman)

Lassman graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in meteorology. She began her TV career reporting at FOX 26 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and later spent six years working as a member of the NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team in Miami, Florida. “That work earned an International Telly Award, an Emmy nomination, and the American Meteorological Society’s Excellence in Science Reporting award,” her bio states.

The reason for Roker and Dreyer’s recent absences has not been revealed. Like Jenna Bush Hager, Roker is likely taking some time off for spring break. Dreyer’s absence, however, comes one day after news broke that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.

Back in July 2025, Dreyer announced via Instagram that the pair had separated a few months prior, and that they would continue to coparent their three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty.

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“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she wrote at the time. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

People confirmed on Tuesday that Dreyer officially filed for divorce on March 10.

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