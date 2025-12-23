Hoda Kotb Surprises Fans in Street With Special Holiday Gift

What To Know Hoda Kotb surprised fans at New York City’s Bryant Park by giving away several free gifts.

Kotb’s kind gesture received appreciation and praise from fans.

Since leaving Today, Kotb has launched Joy 101, published a new book, and continued to make TV appearances.

Hoda Kotb is celebrating the holidays by expanding her Joy 101 family.

Kotb launched her wellness brand four months after bidding farewell to Today in January. In a Monday, December 22, Instagram video shared by Joy 101, Kotb ventured into New York City to surprise some lucky fans with a special Joy 101 present.

“I’m in the mood to spread some Christmas cheer, so I came here to Bryant Park, which is a great Christmas market,” she stated. “And guess what we’re gonna do? We are going to give away 101 annual memberships to Joy 101!”

Kotb went on to show off her “cute” ornaments featuring a card with a QR code to the membership. “We’re gonna give these away with a free membership. Let’s go!”

The video featured footage of Kotb handing out the ornaments and free memberships to unsuspecting people in the park. Kotb’s surprise sparked emotional reactions from many, and Kotb replied to them by stopping to chat, taking photos, and giving out hugs.

“This is like your life’s dream. I’m so excited. This is adorable!” one woman told her friend as she snapped a pic of her with Kotb.

While only 101 fans got to take home a free Joy 101 membership, many praised Kotb’s holiday surprise in the post’s comments. “Love it! Thank you for being a source of joy, Hoda. Happy holidays to you and your beautiful family. ❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “I love this and love you ❤️ spreading kindness and joy ❤️.”

“Hoda, you’re so sweet, kind, amazing! We love you! I got to meet you on the plaza July 16th 2024! You’re so kind to your fans! Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 ❤️,” a different fan gushed. Someone else shared, “Joy101 helped me find my calm this morning. I also learned why I couldn’t truly relax and now taking the suggestions to make my day a bit more joyous than frantic. Thank you!”

Joy 101 is one of several projects Kotb has worked on since leaving Today, including the release of her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, in September. She has also made a handful of Today appearances to highlight individuals who are helping their communities.

Kotb reunited with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to cohost the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last month. On New Year’s Eve, she will team up with her former fourth hour of Today cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, to host NBC’s A Toast to 2025! Special.

Kotb will follow up the New Year’s celebration by traveling to Pasadena, California, to cohost the 137th Rose Parade with Roker and Today‘s Craig Melvin. The annual parade will air on Thursday, January 1, on NBC and will stream on Peacock.