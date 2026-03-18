‘The Price Is Right’: ICU Nurse Falls to the Ground After Winning $10,000

A big payday! An ICU nurse won $10,000 on The Price Is Right and fell to the ground in celebration during the St. Patrick’s Day episode. This happened after a contestant won $80,000 on the same show.

Kiana Barrera, a nurse from Texas, won the third item up for bid on March 17. She bid $500 on an Irish tea set. The actual retail price was $832. With Barrera having the highest bid, she won.

The game show contestant came to the stage to play Grand Game for the chance to win up to $10,000. The game starts out with a target price. In this case, it was $6.50.

Out of the six grocery items shown, four of them are less than $6.50. All Barrera had to do was pick those four to win. She won money for every one she got right.

Barrera started out with the rainbow chip frosting. It was priced at $3.99, so she won $10. She decided to keep going and go with the green hair dye. The item was $4.09, which gave Barrera $100.

She then turned to her family in the audience for advice. They told her to pick the Lucky Charms cereal. The cereal was $4.99. Barrera jumped up and down since she was right and won $1,000.

The Price Is Right contestant had the option to stop and take home the money she won. “If you get this next one wrong, you lose your $1,000, but if you get it right, you win $10,000,” host Drew Carey said.

Barrera turned to her family again, who told her to keep going and to pick the Naked Green Machine smoothie. Since it was $3.79, she won the $10,000. Barrera fell to the floor and screamed.

She spun exactly $1.00 on the wheel, giving her an extra $1,000. This also advanced her to the Showcase.

The contestant bid $25,000 on a 2025 Kia Soul LX, a traditional Irish wardrobe, and a home pub. The actual retail price was $27,390, which made her $$2,390 under.

Since her opponent, Andrew, was $7,000 off, Barrera won. She took home a total of $39,222. The show was perfect as all six contestant won their games. Guess it was the luck of the Irish.