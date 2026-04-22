‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Sets Themself Up For Guaranteed Car Win

That’s how you play the game! A The Price Is Right contestant knew she was going to win a car during the last round of the game by picking the perfect number.

Keesha Pickens started off the April 15 show amazingly. She won the first item up for bid, which was a pair of Robosen Robots. She bid $401, and the actual retail price was $598. Since the next highest bid was $1,000, Pickens won.

As the game show contestant came to the stage, host Drew Carey joked, “Have fun with your robots.” The audience, as well as model Rachel Reynolds, laughed, but Pickens just said, “Thank you!”

The Price Is Right contestant was going to play Lucky Seven for a 2025 Hyundai Kona SE. All she had to do was correctly guess the price of the car and have $1 remaining by the end of the game.

Pickens was given the first number of the car, which was a two. She was then handed $7. Every number that she was off, $1 would be taken away from her. If she had one $1 left by the end of the game, she won the car.

For the second number, she chose six. That was the exact number, so she did not lose any money.

After listening to the audience, Pickens chose eight. The correct number was seven, so Pickens only lost $1.

She then lucked out again as she picked four for the fourth number. It was a four, so she still had $6 left. Pickens jumped up and down and cheered.

Carey told her that she could lose $5 in order to win the car. “So, pick a number, and if it covers on each side, you’re going to win a car,” he said.

Pickens chose five. The host shared that six, seven, eight, and nine were covered, as well as four, three, two, one, and zero, guaranteeing her a win.

The correct number was two, taking away $3. This left her with $3, so Pickens won the car.

“Nice job! What a game!” Carey said. “That was a great way to start the show.”

Pickens spun $1 on the wheel. Not only did that mean she advanced to the Showcase, but she also won an extra $1,000. She spun again to try to win some more landing, needing to land on the five or 15, but she landed on the .35.

She bid $22,000 on Christian Louboutin shoes, a five-night trip to Florida, and a 2025 Kia K4 LX. The actual retail price was $38,339. Since the difference was $16,339, and her opponent’s was $500, Pickens did not win the showcase.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+