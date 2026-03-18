‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Details Her Day on Show After $80,000 Win

The luck of the Irish! A The Price Is Right contestant had a lucky car win in a total prize package of almost $80,000 on St. Patrick’s Day and detailed her day in a lengthy post. This came one day after a contestant did not take home a car.

Stephanie Noss, a Division of Youth and Family Services worker from New Jersey, has tried to get on the game show three times in 14 years. She finally made it to bidder’s row on March 17, 2026, and then won and got to play a game for a car.

“I feel like the chances are obviously greater to get selected with the audience being 1/2 the size over at the new studio,” she said in a Facebook post.

Noss traveled from San Diego to the studio in Los Angeles for the 11am taping. They had a 13-hour day, spending only five to six hours in the studio. But, before auditioning, she spent months watching old episodes, asking previous contestants questions, joining Facebook groups, and reading statistics.

Although Noss thinks that the producers, which she calls “young, energetic, and bring a new vibe compared to the originals,” watch contestants from the second they get their numbers. “They don’t tell you how to act. They don’t tell you to scream, roll, jump,…they ask that you act excited. That’s it,” she wrote.

The Price Is Right contestant then shared what happens behind the scenes before the episode tapes. “Prior to going in to meet producers, they take about 10 ppl and pump you up to go in. They say when you enter the room to meet with producers, pretend you are getting called up to the stage. They then go down the line and ask standard questions like ‘where are you from?’ and ‘what do you do?’ I was about the 4th person in the group to speak. I DID NOT ALLOW PRODUCER HANNAH TO EVEN GET IN A WORD FIRST…”

“I immediately went into who I was, what I did, showed how I designed everyone’s shirts in my party, and then went into a very quick story about the last time I was at the show, the day Superstorm Sandy hit NJ, and after that taping, learning my car got crushed by a tree!! I said, I’ve waited 13 years to tell that story! The producer loved it. As we were all leaving, I said, ‘If I get picked, is it OK to cry?’ and Hannah said YES, and I said, ‘OK because I’m gonna cry!!!”

Noss shared that after they interview everyone, they line the contestants up and walk them over to the actual studio where they have to check all electronic devices. When the contestants get into the studio, they know exactly at that point who is getting chosen, and they tell them where to sit.

She shared that she was the fourth person called down and was “an emotional wreck.” “Pretty sure I teleported to another dimension,” Noss wrote.

The game show contestant won the first item up for bid, which was a dartboard with three darts. She bid $545, $15 higher than the next-highest bid. The actual retail price was $615, so she won and got to play Golden Road for a laptop computer, kitchen appliances, and a 2025 Audi RS3.

She was first shown sliced potatoes, which were priced at $0.94. The laptop, mouse, and printer set was a three-digit price. It had a blank for the first number and then a five and a zero. Noss had to guess whether the first number was a nine or a four. She chose nine and was right since it was $950, meaning she won the laptop.

The kitchen set was priced at $6,_82. Noss had to choose a number from $950. She chose five and was right again, winning the kitchen set, worth $6,582.

The Audi was an expensive car, priced at $71,_45. Noss picked eight from $6,582. She was right, making the car $71,845, and winning all three prizes. Noss did not make it to the Showcase as she went over with $1.35, but she was the highest winner of the night with total winnings of $79,992.

“We definitely had the luck of the Irish. The people we were with all day were so nice, friendly, and happy. We knew who was going to get picked based on their interactions that day. And no, they weren’t screaming, rolling on the floor, or acting crazy. They just had an ‘IT’ factor about them! I’m so glad I can now talk about my experience. The last 19 weeks have been pure torture!” she ended.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+