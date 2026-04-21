‘The Price Is Right’ Fans ‘Cry’ Over First-Ever Kid Contestant’s Incredible Wheel Spin

So precious. A child got to play The Price Is Right for the first time ever!

A boy named Levi sat in the audience next to his mom, Mandi, on April 3. He was called to “Come on down!” by announcer George Gray. “To our number one fan, Levi! Come on down. You’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right,” Gray said.

The entire crowd cheered for Levi as he made his way to the stage with Mandi. “Levi. Come on over here, buddy. Want to spin the wheel?” host Drew Carey asked him. “You’re good. We’re right here. We’ve got you.”

The audience chanted his name as his mom helped him spin the Showcase Wheel. The wheel spun, with a little assistance from Carey, and landed on the $1.00 spot. Levi took home $1,000.

“Nice job! So nice to meet you,” Carey said, giving Levi a high-five. The crowd went crazy.

Levi did not play a full game or win any prizes other than the $1,000. But he got a chance to spin the wheel on his favorite game show.

Although some fans saw Levi in the audience, the moment of him spinning the wheel never made it onto the broadcast. However, it was posted to The Price Is Right‘s social media pages on April 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Fans concluded that Levi was part of the Make-A-Wish program, since children are not allowed in the studio normally.

Others on TPIR’s Instagram post said they were “crying” over the moment. “Tears of joy for him and the kindness of Drew Carey!” one said.

“I didn’t know I was going to need a tissue,” another replied.

“We need more acts of kindness like this. @therealpriceisright letting Levi, who is autistic and a fan of the show, get called on down and got to spin the Big Wheel, and @drewfromtv making sure it not only goes around once but lands on 1.00 No boos. Just tears and cheers for Levi, who is *100*emoji,” a third wrote.

“This has to be the sweetest moment of this kid’s life!” a fan said.

“I’m crying,” another commented.

“I’m not crying… YOU’RE CRYING! Shut up!” a Reddit user wrote.

“No, you are! hand me a tissue,” a fan replied.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE this,” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+