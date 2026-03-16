‘The Price Is Right’ Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Themed Games & Ireland Trip

Tune in to The Price Is Right at the top of the morning on March 17. The game show is set to air a St. Patrick’s Day-themed episode with games perfect for the theme, models dressed as leprechauns, and a trip to Ireland.

Host Drew Carey and models Alexis Gaube and James “Leprechaun” O’Halloran welcome lucky contestants to “come on down!” for a shamrock-shaking hour to play iconic games, including Lucky Seven and Golden Road, for a chance to win cash, luxury automobiles, and an unforgettable trip to Ireland!

In clips obtained by TV Insider, contestant Stephanie gets emotional when she is one of the first four contestants called to “come on down!” on the episode. She dons a green bow on her head and a shirt that reads, “Feeling Lucky!” The entire audience is decked out in green and St. Patrick’s Day-themed outfits.

Carey comes out onto the set on a green train, driven by O’Halloran, who is dressed as a leprechaun. The host stands on the back next to the rainbow and pot of gold as he waves to the crowd.

He wears a green suit while Gaube has on a light green dress. When Carey said hi to O’Halloran, he said, “Top o’ the morning to you, Drew!”

Announcer George Gray said his typical hi to his mom, but this time he said, “Mama O’Mai,” instead of “Hi, Mama Mai” to spoof on the fact that a lot of Irish names begin with O’.

In the second clip, Stephanie, a child protective service worker for 22 years, from New Jersey, gets the chance to come to the stage and play Golden Road after having the highest bid of $545.

“This is my dream,” she told Drew Carey.

“Wow! Nice to meet you,” the host said. “I hope you’re feeling especially lucky today, here on Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Find out what Stephanie has the chance to win and if she wins it on Tuesday, March 17, in a themed episode. The game show previously had holiday-themed episodes for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras.