‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Screams Wildly & Does Jumping Jacks After Winning a Car

Sometimes the excitement gets the best of them! A The Price Is Right contestant let out a piercing scream and did jumping jacks after she won multiple prizes, including a car.

Cordei Chapel won the fifth item up for bid on April 22. She bid $701 on a remote control helicopter with batteries and a charger. The item was actually $1,050. Chapel had the highest bid so won the helicopter and got to play a game for more prizes.

She played MasterKey for a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL. The game show contestant could also win tennis gear, which included two bags, two racquets, and three balls, or a 14-inch laptop computer.

The way the game worked was that she could win one prize, all three, or none at all. If Chapel correctly guessed the prices of the items in front of her, she would win a key or two. If the key made a sound in the specific lock, she’d win that prize. If it didn’t make a sound at all, Chapel would win nothing. If it made a sound in one, and then a second one, that meant she won all of the prizes.

The first item she had to guess the price for was a Le Creuset kettle. It had 489 in front of it, so it was either $48 or $89. The Price Is Right contestant looked to the audience before saying it was $89. Chapel was right and earned one key, and picked the one in the middle.

The second item was a glass food storage container with a vented glass lid. It had 532 on the front of it, meaning it was either $53 or $32. Chapel picked $32 and was right, so she earned herself a second key. She picked five.

For the first key, Chapel turned the key in the tennis equipment lock. A bell went off, which meant she won the prize. Chapel clapped loudly and cheered.

She took it out and tried to put it into the computer lock to see if it was the Master Key. It buzzed, so it wasn’t.

The second key also buzzed on the laptop. However, when Chapel turned the key in the SUV’s lock, a bell went off, and she won it.

The contestant let out a loud scream and did two in-air jumping jacks before running over to the car. “Nice job!” host Drew Carey said.

“Oh my gosh! This cannot be real,” Chapel said.

Sadly, Chapel’s luck ran out when she spun the wheel. She had a total of 1.30, which was over the amount needed, so she did not advance to the Showcase. Chapel took home a total of $24,906 in prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+