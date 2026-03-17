‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car After Listening to Audience

Stick to your gut! A The Price Is Right contestant lost pout on taking home a car because he listened to the audience and picked the wrong number.

Cymon Kimmel won the sixth item up for bid on March 16. He bid $1,501 on an arcade-style dome hockey table. The actual retail price was $2,199, so Kimmel won.

He got to come to the stage to play Cover Up for a 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. The car included an all-weather floor liner package and door sill protector.

The game show contestant had to cover up various St. Patrick’s Day images with numbers. If he correctly guessed the price of the car, he would win it.

However, if Kimmel got it wrong and had one number in the car right, he could keep going. This would repeat until the last number. If the last number was wrong, he would not go home in a new car.

The first set of numbers was easy to choose from — five or two. He chose the two. Kimmel then had to pick from nine, zero, or four. He picked four.

The Price is Right contestant turned to the audience and chose eight on their advice. He then picked seven from the advice of his boyfriend. For the final number, Kimmel picked five after listening to the crowd again.

He was not right. “Nobody gets it right on the first try,” host Drew Carey said.

Kimmel had three numbers right — the two, four, and seven. This meant that he could keep going.

He covered up the eight with a five. Kimmel then looked out to the audience for advice on the last number. He chose the zero after they told him to.

“The last number is always the toughest,” Carey said.

Kimmel was wrong again. However, he was right on the five, so he got to keep going.

He only had one, eight, four, or three left to pick for the final number. His boyfriend held up four fingers, but when he pointed to it, the audience yelled “no!”

Kimmel then pointed to the right, and they cheered. He went with the eight, which made the car $24,578. Carey dropped the actual price, which was $24,573, so he didn’t win.

“Aw, man! You got so close!” Carey groaned.

Kimmel spun a 65 on the wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.