‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car After Listening to Audience

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Cymon Kimmel playing Cover Up for a car on March 16, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

Stick to your gut! A The Price Is Right contestant lost pout on taking home a car because he listened to the audience and picked the wrong number.

Cymon Kimmel won the sixth item up for bid on March 16. He bid $1,501 on an arcade-style dome hockey table. The actual retail price was $2,199, so Kimmel won.

He got to come to the stage to play Cover Up for a 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. The car included an all-weather floor liner package and door sill protector.

The game show contestant had to cover up various St. Patrick’s Day images with numbers. If he correctly guessed the price of the car, he would win it.

However, if Kimmel got it wrong and had one number in the car right, he could keep going. This would repeat until the last number. If the last number was wrong, he would not go home in a new car.

The first set of numbers was easy to choose from — five or two. He chose the two. Kimmel then had to pick from nine, zero, or four. He picked four.

The Price is Right contestant turned to the audience and chose eight on their advice. He then picked seven from the advice of his boyfriend. For the final number, Kimmel picked five after listening to the crowd again.

He was not right. “Nobody gets it right on the first try,” host Drew Carey said.

Kimmel had three numbers right — the two, four, and seven. This meant that he could keep going.

He covered up the eight with a five. Kimmel then looked out to the audience for advice on the last number. He chose the zero after they told him to.

'The Price Is Right' Fans Blast Plinko After Newlywed's 'Disappointing' Win
Related

'The Price Is Right' Fans Blast Plinko After Newlywed's 'Disappointing' Win

“The last number is always the toughest,” Carey said.

Kimmel was wrong again. However, he was right on the five, so he got to keep going.

He only had one, eight, four, or three left to pick for the final number. His boyfriend held up four fingers, but when he pointed to it, the audience yelled “no!”

Kimmel then pointed to the right, and they cheered. He went with the eight, which made the car $24,578. Carey dropped the actual price, which was $24,573, so he didn’t win.

“Aw, man! You got so close!” Carey groaned.

Kimmel spun a 65 on the wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 14
1
Missy Peregrym Says Maggie Will ‘Never Be the Same’ After Shocking ‘FBI’
Sean Penn attends the
2
Why Did 2026 Oscars Winner Sean Penn Skip the Show?
Nathan Fillion as Nolan, Lisseth Chavez as Celina — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 11
3
Nolan Gets Warning About Bailey in ‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek
Makiyah, Hannah Harper, Braden Rumfelt
4
‘American Idol’s Hawaii Performances Begin With Hannah Harper & More
Janice Pennington, Holly Hallstrom, Dian Parkinson, and Bob Barker for The Price is Right in 1972
5
‘The Price Is Right’ Model Speaks Out on Bob Barker’s Dark Side