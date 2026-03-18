‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Show’s First-Ever Lesbian Couple Wins Car

History was made! The first-ever openly lesbian couple on Wheel of Fortune walked away with a brand new car after winning the Bonus Round.

Emma and Liz Logback, from Chicago, Illinois, competed on the game show on March 17 during the Love Is In The Air week. They had a surprise thunderstorm during their wedding, but the guests walked outside and lit sparklers in the rain.

Wheel of Fortune featured its first gay couple in 2023. According to Out Magazine, Charlie Brown and Kelly Pierce were the first same-sex couple on the show. They did not win the game, but still made history.

Reddit users reacted to the historic couple. “Emma and Liz are the first lesbian couple team in WOF history,” the poster said.

“This is a very good thing! WHEEL is inclusive of everyone!” another fan said.

“That’s awesome! Surprised it wasn’t years ago,” one wrote.

“Let’s go!!!!! So happy to see Wheel representing the LGBT community!!!” a fourth added.

“They were so cute,” said another.

“Happy they won. They are cute,” one last fan said.

Since then, the game show has had two more gay couples compete, including Greg Ruvolo and Tom Bayer, and Dameron and Drew Obert Baron. However, until now, the game show has not had an all-female couple.

They solved the first toss-up. The Logbacks, who are also big fans of Jim Thornton, played against Charise and JR Richards, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Bernetta and Reginald Sweet, from Albany, Georgia. The Sweets, who are from a blended family, solved the second toss-up.

The Sweets guessed most of the letters in the “Before & After” puzzle until they landed on Bankrupt. The Logbacks then guessed “Brain Cover Steering,” which was not correct. The Richards’ then guessed “Brain Power Steering,” which was correct, giving them $2,000.

With only four letters left to guess, The Sweets only again landed on Bankrupt. The Logbacks guessed “Pac-Man and Mrs. Pac-Man,” but were incorrect. The Richards then solved “Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man” for $12,250.

The Richards, who met on a blind date, obtained the One Million Dollar wedge during the Prize Puzzle, but had to give it up when they landed on Bankrupt. After solving one letter, The Sweets then solved “I Can’t Wait To Step Off The Plane” for a trip to Antigua, giving them $13,460.

The Logbacks solved all three Triple Toss-ups, putting $10,000 in their bank. This gave them a total of $11,000, making it anyone’s game.

“I’m so happy for you,” host Ryan Seacrest said. They then solved the final puzzle — “Cupid’s Arrow”— for another $3,000, giving them $14,000 and the lead.

The Richards went home with $12,250. The Sweets took home $13,460.

For the Bonus Round category, The Logbacks chose “What Are You Doing?” They brought a mix of family members with them to cheer them on.

The couple was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and chose “G,P,C, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “PO_NT_NG _T O_T.”

They quickly solved “Pointing It Out.” They won the Ford Mustang convertible, taking home a total of $59,005 in cash and prizes.