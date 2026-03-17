‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Admits to Using Tinder as Couple Wins $60,000

Love is in the air! This week on Wheel of Fortune, couples are competing on the game show as part of their “Love is in the air” theme. Host Ryan Seacrest felt lonely on stage with all of the couples surrounding them.

Lindsay and Tommy Benton, from Chicago, Illinois, solved the first toss-up. They are newlyweds of one and a half years and are expecting their first child. They are pizza enthusiasts.

They played against Yolanda and Curtis Townsend, from Spring Lake, North Carolina, and Teresa and Jeff Janowski, from St. Francis, Wisconsin, who have been married for 41 years. The Townsends, a blended family of six, solved the second toss-up. After solving, they kissed each other.

“I am so lonely up here,” Ryan Seacrest said.

The Bentons solved “Saint Patrick’s Day” and put $3,000 in their bank, along with a Wild Card. With only a few letters left, the Townsends solved “Raiding The Refrigerator” for $4,500.

The Bentons solved “Stuck in the Middle With You” after only a few letter guesses. They won a trip to Italy and put $18,348 in their bank.

All three game show couples solved a triple toss-up each, putting $2,000 more in each of their banks. This finally put the Janowskis on the board.

The Townsends solved the final puzzle — “Hopeless Romantic.” This gave them a final total of $10,300.

The Janowskis left with $2,000. The Bentons were the night’s big winners with $20,348.

They chose “People” for their Bonus Round category. The Bentons still had their Wild Card, which gave them an extra consonant.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” they picked “C,M,P,O, and G.” The puzzle then looked like, “P_RT_ O_ _O_R.”

The couple quickly guessed “Party of Four.” They added $40,000 to their total, giving them $60,348.

“This is the best day of my life,” Lindsay said. “Besides the baby.”

“Besides the wedding,” Seacrest replied.

At the end of the show, he stood on the stage with Vanna White, who is also a newlywed. “What a lovable show!” she said.

“I know. I love Love Is In The Air. I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest said. “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.” White laughed. “Love will be in the air next time. I promise.”

Seacrest admitted in May 2025 that he will probably never get married. But, it appears that he is still looking for love.