‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Teases Married Couple After Unromantic Blunder

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Is romance dead? Long-time game show host Pat Sajak certainly seemed to think so on Wednesday’s (February 14) Valentine’s Day episode of Wheel of Fortune.

The long-running show is celebrating Valentine’s with Sweethearts Week, which sees couples competing against one another. It also means plenty of puzzles relating to marriage, dating, and romantic gestures. Yet, for one unlucky couple on Wednesday’s episode, romance was the last thing on their mind.

Trent and Christy Turner, from Waynesville, Ohio, faced off against Joe and Amy Robbins, from Alexander, Arkansas, and Dameron and Drew Obert Baron from Dallas, Texas.

Early in the episode, Trent and Christy, who have been married for 32 years and have three grown kids together, explained how, initially, Trent went on a date with Christy’s sister. However, the sister suggested Trent go out with Christy instead, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Yet, despite being married for over three decades, Trent and Christy fumbled in the Triple Tossups round over a puzzle that should have been obvious.

Under the category “Thing,” the Ohio natives were faced with a two-word puzzle in which the letters were revealed automatically one by one. With the letters “_ N _ _ GEM _ NT _ IN _” on the board, the answer appeared to be fairly obvious.

Trent whispered in Christy’s ear before she buzzed in with her guess… “Investment Firm.”

This was obviously wrong and allowed Joe and Amy to jump in with the correct answer, “Engagement Ring.”

Sajak couldn’t help but tease, telling Joe and Amy, “You were romantic; they were just practical.”

Viewers at home found the blunder highly amusing and took to social media to share their reactions.

““Investment firm” LOL sweetheart week so romantic,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Couples Night on Wheel of Fortune and some lady just guessed “Investment Firm” instead of “Engagement Ring” lmao!!” added another commenter.

Despite their flub, Trent and Christy still managed to earn $8,000 across the episode. But it was high school sweethearts Joe and Amy who powered through to the Bonus Round with $19,800 cash and a trip to the Bahamas.

Things got even better for Joe and Amy from there, as they managed to solve the Bonus Round puzzle (“Take A New Approach”), bagging themselves a brand new VW Atlas 3.6L V6 SE (worth $44,541), giving them a grand total of $64,341.