‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Flight Attendant Loses $63,000 on ‘Easy’ Puzzle

Brittany Sims
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'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Chad Cabanilla solving the Bonus puzzle on April 16, 2026
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Not quite! Wheel of Fortune fans were shaking their heads at a contestant’s guess on the Bonus Round puzzle. Many thought it was very easy to solve.

Terry Smith, from Harleysville, Pennsylvania, returned to the game with a total of $12,200 as part of the game show‘s Spring Forward champions tournament. As long as the previous night’s champion keeps winning, they can keep playing to win more money.

He played against Chad Cabanilla, from Nicollet, Minnesota, and Payton Perry-Radcliffe, from La Salle, Michigan, on April 16. Smith, a baker, solved the first toss-up. Perry-Radcliffe, a Miss America contestant, solved the second one.

Smith quickly solved the “Opposites Attract” puzzle — “Peanut Butter and Jelly” — for $4,850. With only two letters left in the puzzle, Perry-Radcliffe solved “Second-String Quartet” for $3,050.

Cabanilla, a flight attendant who does a lot of traveling with his husband, solved the Prize Puzzle. Ironically, it was “The Window Seat.” He won a trip to Amsterdam, putting him in the lead with $9,193.

Cabanilla solved two of three Triple Toss-ups. Perry-Radcliffe solved the third after both men failed to guess it correctly. Cabanilla added even more to his lead when he solved the final puzzle — “It’s Tricky.” This gave him a final total of $18,293.

Perry-Radcliffe left with $5,050. Smith took home $4,850. His two-night total was $17,050.

Cabanilla advanced to the Bonus Round, where he chose “Phrase.” He brought his husband, Dan, and his best friend, Bobby Sue, with him.

“R,S,T,L,N, and E” populated by Wheel of Fortune. The game show contestant chose “M,D,F, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “_’M  _ _ _TE  _RO_D  OF _O_.”

As the clock counted down, Cabanilla guessed “I’m White Power of You,” and “I’m White Proud Of…” The puzzle was “I’m Quite Proud of You.”

“You were getting there. Close,” host Ryan Seacrest said. $45,000 was in the envelope, which would have given Cabanilla a total of $63,293.

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Reddit fans couldn’t believe that Cabanilla said “White Proud” when the puzzle seemed obvious to them. “I had the bonus puzzle solved before he called his vowel. I was sure he’d figure it out with the letters he called,” one fan said.

“I joked to my wife, ‘Watch him say, I’m white proud,’ and then he actually did,” someone replied.

“I was wondering if he said that or did say Quite Proud but couldn’t come up with You as the last word,” another commented.

Could you figure out the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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