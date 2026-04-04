What To Know Riley’s brother, Matt, remains in a coma on Law & Order.

Reid Scott discusses the possibility of seeing Ryan Eggold again.

Matt Riley (Ryan Eggold) may still be in a coma on Law & Order, but Reid Scott has hope that Vince’s brother is going to pull through.

“I believe, and I really hope. and I think that the plan is to get Ryan back for more because that’s just been such a fun relationship to play with,” Scott told TV Insider while discussing the April 2 episode, which saw his character fall off the wagon after accidentally fatally driving into a civilian while in pursuit of a suspect. “He brings so much to the show, and I know the audience really loves to see these Riley brothers go at it. My overall hope is that we get Ryan back at some point before the end of the season.”

The Riley brothers’ relationship has been a tough one. After all, Eggold’s first Law & Order episode ended with Riley arresting Matt. Earlier this season, once Matt was out of prison, the brothers reunited. Then, Matt’s boss was killed, and Matt reluctantly agreed to testify. However, doing so led to him being stabbed for snitching, and due to the blood loss and damage to his lungs, it was unclear if he’d make it. Riley felt guilty for not believing he was being followed. From the hospital bed, Matt testified, using that moment to also share how proud he was of his brother. However, due to complications from a bacterial infection, the doctors had to place him in a medically-induced coma.

The longer that goes on, the tougher it is for Riley, especially considering how the brothers left things.

“I think all of these things add up to a bit of Riley’s breakdown in Episode [16]. He’s got a very fraught relationship with his brother, as we’ve seen. He feels a bit responsible for putting his brother in harm’s way. His brother’s in a coma. Riley carries the world on his shoulders. He is the very definition of a bit of a weary warrior, but he doesn’t know anything else,” Scott shared. “This is his calling. He really feels drawn to this profession, to this job. He feels a responsibility to the victims and the victims’ families. And he, like any human being, those dark feelings, those dark emotions, they’ve got to go somewhere. And in this episode, we see exactly where they go for him. They lead him down a very dark path, and he falls.”

What do you think will happen with Riley’s brother? Do you want to see Ryan Eggold again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC