What To Know Tony Goldwyn, who plays DA Nicholas Baxter on Law & Order, tells TV Insider he has been encouraging his former Scandal costar to guest star on the show.

Plus, which other costar would he love to appear and what he hopes for Baxter in the future.

Goldwyn also teases the SVU crossover on January 8.

Law & Order is celebrating its 25th season, and for the occasion, the stars, both past and present, of the franchise and the larger, extended Dick Wolf universe, gathered in New York on Tuesday, January 6. TV Insider was present, and on the red carpet, we, of course, had to ask Tony Goldwyn, who stars as DA Nicholas Baxter, if he has any dream guest stars he’d love to have on.

“I was hoping Meryl Streep would come visit us,” he joked to us before naming his Scandal costar. “I’ve been bugging Kerry Washington to come, but she has three kids and lives in L.A., so that’s hard. Those are two good ones.” (Goldwyn and Washington played love interests Fitz and Olivia across the seven seasons of the ABC drama.)

Speaking of Scandal, we had to bring up the possibility of getting Goldwyn and Scott Foley (who played the other side of the love triangle, Jake) onscreen together again, and he loved the idea. “Oh, that’s true. I should bug Scott. He’s on another show, but maybe he’d come. That’d be great,” Goldwyn said. (We’ve already seen a couple of his Scandal costars, Katie Lowes and Joshua Malina, guest star.)

Looking ahead to what’s still to come for Baxter this season, the big, two-part crossover with SVU will air on Thursday, January 8, with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady’s (Maura Tierney) squads and the lawyers — Baxter, ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) — teaming up.

“It’s great. We have so much fun. It’s a really great two-episode story,” Goldwyn promised. “It’s very provocative and quite emotionally interesting, I thought. It’s a great blend of the two shows in terms of the stuff that Mariska’s team wrestles with and the stuff that we do in terms of the combination of murder, homicide and then sexual crime. And we love getting together with the SVU cast. We just have a blast when we get to play it together.”

So far, he doesn’t know about anything else coming up for Baxter away from the office — including what’s going on with his relationship. “We haven’t visited that. Maybe we’ll find out later this year,” Goldwyn said. “I like not knowing until we get the script. So I never ask ahead of time.”

He does hope to get back into the courtroom. “Hopefully soon. It was fun. I only did that once. So, yeah, I’ll bug our showrunner, Rick Eid, to write something. That’d be fun. I’ve been thinking about that,” he said.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC