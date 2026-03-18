Imperfect Women premiered with its first two episodes on March 18. While the heart of the show lies in the question of who killed Nancy (Kate Mara), a new mystery also emerged with the reveal that Nancy had been having an affair with a mystery man. Warning: Spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Imperfect Women ahead!

On the night Nancy was killed, she had dinner with her longtime best friends Eleanor (Kerry Washington) and Mary (Elisabeth Moss). While Mary was in the bathroom, Nancy confided in Eleanor that the guy she’d been seeing, who Mary didn’t know about, was still bothering her, even though she’d been trying to end their relationship.

It turned out that this nefarious relationship wasn’t just being kept a secret from Mary, but also Nancy’s husband, Robert (Joel Kinnaman). Robert was the one who called Eleanor in the middle of the night to let her know that Nancy never came home from dinner and wasn’t answering her phone. Eleanor knew Nancy was going to try and end the relationship with her paramour after dinner, but when she couldn’t get in touch with her, she had no choice but to fess up to Robert about Nancy’s secret romance.

Scroll down for everything we know about the affair and the identity of Nancy’s mystery lover. We’ll be updating this post with each episode as more information is revealed.

Who was Nancy having an affair with?

While Nancy told Eleanor about the affair, she didn’t give her too many specifics. All Eleanor knew was that Nancy’s lover was a man named David. She didn’t know his last name.

“It’s not you,” Eleanor assured Robert. “She’s unhappy with herself.” She later told Mary that she’d known about the affair for “a couple of weeks,” but didn’t “think it was a big deal” because Nancy assured her she was going to end it.

Who is David?

The mystery of David’s identity has not been confirmed yet, but we have gotten some clues.

In the premiere episode, Eleanor told Robert that all she knew about David was that Nancy “met him through work.” When Eleanor was questioned by police, they were confused about how Nancy could’ve met someone at work since she’s a homemaker, and Eleanor explained that her friend did “a lot of philanthropic work” and “sits on the board of several different organizations.”

One day after Nancy’s memorial, officials believed they uncovered the identity of Nancy’s mystery man: Davide Haji Boyette, who went by D.H. Boyette, a painter. Nancy, who supported artists in her philanthropic work, was listed on Davide’s website as one of his patrons. Eleanor and Robert also realized that a painting Nancy had just put up in her home was done by D.H. Boyette.

Eleanor was unable to provide any physical characteristics for David based on what Nancy told her, but was convinced that D.H. Boyette was not the man Nancy was having an affair with. “She would have told me if he was Black,” Eleanor insisted. “I am her best and only Black friend. This would have come up.”

By Episode 2, Eleanor was seemingly proven wrong. While she and Robert were at the ballet, he received a photo of Nancy and D.H. Boyette together, her head in the artist’s laps as she looked up at him.

Mary and Eleanor paid D.H. Boyette a visit to get answers. He revealed that Nancy saw his work and reached out because he wanted him to paint her with her scars from a past accident showing. Regarding the photo of him and Nancy, he said, “I don’t even remember the picture. She was barely at the party. I think the guy she brought wasn’t having a good time.”

D.H. Boyette confirmed the guy Nancy was with at the party was white, but did not recall other specifics. However, this put suspicion on a new possible candidate for who David is moving forward.

Did David kill Nancy?

This mystery of who killed Nancy will be ongoing throughout the show, but David was obviously a prime suspect off the bat. Eleanor revealed that Nancy was going to meet up with David after dinner, so he was likely the last known person to have seen her alive. “He was texting her and she was upset,” Eleanor confirmed.

D.H. Boyette was named as a person of interest. His alibi for the night Nancy was killed was that he was at an art event, but “he may have left early,” Eleanor told Mary. He was eventually released from jail and insisted that he “did nothing” wrong. It was later revealed that the only reason D.H. Boyette was taken into custody was because Robert’s family leaked the picture of him and Nancy. There was no actual evidence against him.

Of course, the husband is always a suspect, too, so there were eyes on Robert as well. “I have no alibi,” he pointed out to Eleanor. “I was all alone that night until I spoke to you.” Mary also pointed out to Eleanor that Robert “has a temper, especially when he drinks.”

Eleanor seemingly began suspecting Robert of being the killer by the end of Episode 2 when she found a letter he wrote Nancy where he was apologizing for his “extreme” reaction to finding out she was sleeping with someone else. Eleanor had been under the impression that Robert knew nothing about the affair until she told him after Nancy died, so finding out that he was actually aware his wife had been unfaithful was a shock.

Keep checking back each week because we’ll be updating with new information about David’s identity and more.

Imperfect Women, Wednesdays, Apple TV