What To Know Apple TV’s new thriller Imperfect Women is based off Araminta Hall’s book.

Show creator Annie Weisman dishes on the changes made when adapting the show for television, including the addition of Leslie Odom Jr.’s character.

Imperfect Women premieres with its first two episodes on March 18.

A twisty new thriller is coming to Apple TV on Wednesday, March 18. Imperfect Women, which stars Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara, is adapted from Araminta Hall‘s book of the same name.

The show mostly stays true to the story that unfolds in Hall’s book, but show creator Annie Weisman revealed to TV Insider where she took some liberties in creating a version for television.

“We really had the freedom to adapt the material the way we wanted,” Weisman shared. “The author was really wonderful in that way. She was happy to see what we made of it. We wanted to kind of keep what was really special about the book and what drew a lot of us to the material in the first place, which was that storytelling structure of the different perspectives of the three different women at the center of the show.”

Indeed, the episodes switch perspectives between the three main characters throughout the course of the series.

One of the big differences, though, is that the show takes place in California, as opposed to England like the book. “There was a lot of changes in just changing the culture of the show and finding this equivalent stratifications and differences that define the different worlds of the women here in southern California, which was a really fun thing for me to do because I’m a native,” Weisman explained. “I love Los Angeles, I love showing worlds and parts of Los Angeles that aren’t as familiar to viewers sometimes. That led to new story surprises that maybe fans of the book will be surprised by. It really became kind of a jumping off point for us.”

Also new to the show is the addition of Leslie Odom Jr.‘s character, Donovan, who is the brother of Washington’s Eleanor. This was a crucial addition to the cast, according to Weisman.

“In a book, you get access to the interior life of a character, they’re on the page. But in cinematic storytelling, you want to have relationships that allow you to get to know people better,” she continued. “Having a character from her past and something connected to that character as a family member was a way to do that. It just gave us a nice way to create another really interesting role in the show and having it played by Leslie Odom Jr. … it was a really cool dream to get to work with him. It’s a way to kind of get to know a different aspect of Eleanor’s character in relationship to a family member.”

In Imperfect Women, Eleanor, Mary (Moss), and Nancy (Mara) are years-long friends, but shocking secrets start coming to light after Nancy is murdered. Viewers are taken on a wild ride as the mystery of who killed Nancy unfolds, and unexpected truths about all three women are revealed throughout the course of the series.

The first two episodes drop on March 18, with one episode a week airing on Wednesdays after that. The show features eight total episodes, with the finale airing on April 29.

Imperfect Women, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 18, Apple TV