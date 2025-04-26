Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington will costar in Imperfect Women, a new psychological thriller limited series coming to Apple TV+.

Imperfect Women tells the story of a crime that ruins the friendship of three women, and all the secrets that will be let out in the aftermath. The series is still in production, but here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about it while we wait for updates.

What is Imperfect Women about?

The series’ official description states that Imperfect Woman will be an “unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. Imperfect Women is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

There is no word yet on how many episodes Imperfect Women will have in total.

Is Imperfect Women based on a true story?

No, the series is based on the novel written by author Araminta Hall.

“I couldn’t be happier that my book has found a home at Apple, home of some of my favorite programs,” said Hall to The Hollywood Reporter. “And to be working with Elisabeth [Moss] and Lindsey [McManus] is a dream. They have an incredible talent for storytelling and immediately understood my book in exactly the way I meant it to be read. And then to have Kerry Washington on board is like a bonus on top of a bonus. My book couldn’t be in better hands.”

Annie Weisman is adapting Imperfect Women for TV. Executive producers will be Lindsey McManus and Weisman via Love & Squalor Pictures, Pilar Savone, Hall, Moss, Washington for Simpson Street, Kay Oyegun, and Lesli Linka Glatter, who will also be directing the pilot episode. Oyegun will also be a writer for Imperfect Women, as she currently has a deal with 20th Television. The series will be a joint venture between 20th Television and Apple Studios, via Variety.

Who is in the Imperfect Women cast?

The cast of Imperfect Women includes main leads Washington, Moss, and Mara, all three portraying the women involved in the crime. Other stars are the most recently added Corey Stoll as Howard, per Deadline, and Joel Kinnaman as Robert, per Variety.

“From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” said Moss, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her on, and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

Is there a trailer for Imperfect Women?

Not yet. It’s too early in the production process for a trailer to be available.

When does Imperfect Women premiere?

An Imperfect Women premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Imperfect Women, Series Premiere TBA, Apple TV+