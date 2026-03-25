Imperfect Women has an all-star cast that features Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara, but viewers are also intrigued by newcomer Audrey Zahn, who plays Cora, the daughter of Mara’s Nancy, on the show. The up-and-comer is a fairly minor character, but has certainly been having a breakout moment.

Acting is actually in Audrey’s blood, though, as her father is a well-known actor, and they’re even starring in a project together this year. Scroll down to learn more about Audrey as her career starts to take off.

Who is Audrey Zahn?

Audrey’s acting career is still fresh. Before she started diving into acting, she was a competitive dancer. Her childhood dance career began when she was just three years old in Lexington, Kentucky. She danced in her final dance competition in Nashville in 2021, according to an interview with The New Yorker.

Who is Audrey Zahn’s father?

Audrey’s father is actor Steve Zahn, who has acting credits in films including That Thing You Do!, Happy, Texas, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dallas Buyers Club, War for the Planet of the Apes, and more. He starred on Season 1 of The White Lotus, while some of his other television projects include Treme, Mad Dogs, and The Crossing.

Steve has been married to Audrey’s mother, Robyn Peterman, since 1994. They welcomed a son, Henry (Audrey’s brother) in 2000, and Audrey was born in 2002.

What else has Audrey Zahn been in?

Imperfect Women is Audrey’s first major television role and is being released in tandem with her first starring role in the movie She Dances, which hits theaters on March 27. The movie was written by Steve as a fictionalized version of being a dance dad, and he plays Audrey’s father in the movie.

In She Dances, Steve and Audrey’s characters are estranged, but they reconnect when he chaperones her dance competition. According to a synopsis, “As they navigate a shared tragedy, the whirlwind of the Young Miss Southeast Regional Dance Finals becomes the backdrop for their journey toward healing.”

Additionally, Audrey worked as a dancer and choreographer in the 2023 film Wildcat and on an episode of An Uncandid Portrait in 2021. Per her Instagram, she has starred in multiple stage productions at Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well.

Imperfect Women, Wednesdays, Apple TV