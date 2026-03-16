‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Blast Plinko After Newlywed’s ‘Disappointing’ Win

Put it in the honeymoon fund! Even though a newlywed bride won $1,500 on Plinko, The Price Is Right fans blasted the game for being “disappointing.”

Kristi Kaman, who recently got married and sported a “Bride” shirt, won the third item up for bid on March 13. She bid $1,100 on a pair of electric scooters with two phone holders. The highest bid was above $1,656, so Kaman won the items and got to play a game for another prize.

The game show contestant played Plinko, The Price Is Right‘s most popular game. Kaman was given one free chip. She then had to guess whether the item started or ended with the numbers shown in front of them. If she got all four correct, she would have five chips to drop down the Plinko board.

She could have won up to $50,000, but her chips didn’t fall the way she wanted them to. The first item was a ProSource Fit medicine ball. It had 48 on the front of it. Kaman decided it ended with an eight. She was right since it was $28 and she got her second chip.

The second item was a wooden ice bucket with a 30 in front of it. She decided it ended with a zero. The contestant gained her third chip since it was $70.

The golf disc had 12 on the front. Kaman guessed that it began with a one. The disc was $19, so she got her fourth chip.

The final item was a travel pillow. It was listed as 50, and Kaman said it ended with a zero. She was wrong, as it was $58, so she did not get her fifth chip.

Kaman then made her way up to the Plinko board. She dropped her first chip, and it landed in $0. The second chip landed in the $1,000 slot.

The contestant looked to her husband in the audience before dropping her third one. That chip landed on $500. The last chip landed in $0. This gave her a final total of $1,500.

“$1,500 is $1,500. Better than nothing,” host Drew Carey said.

Reddit users bashed Plinko, despite it being the game show’s most popular game. “Definitely the show’s most overrated game. Contestants typically win around $1,200, and I’d say fewer than one in 20 people win any significant money. Based on what I’ve seen, it has the lowest payout of virtually any game on the show other than Time is Money. Heck, all you need to do is get two answers right on To the Penny and you win three grand,” one said.

“I don’t much care for Plinko. They always say you could win up to ‘FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS,’ but generally speaking, people get a thousand. Maybe 2,” another wrote.

“Same. Never understood why people lose their minds over Plinko. 😂 but the game looks fun to play,” a fan replied.

“I always get excited for people who get to play Plinko, but I’m usually disappointed for them when they don’t win very much,” one last fan said.

Kaman only spun .65 on the wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

What do you think of Plinko? Is it overrated? Let us know in the comments.