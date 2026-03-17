Nancy Guthrie Neighbor Believes There Were 2 or 3 Kidnappers: Here’s What She Saw

What To Know A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie believes there were at least two kidnappers involved in the presumed abduction.

Doorbell camera footage shows a masked man tampering with the camera at the front of Nancy’s property.

Authorities have not named any suspects but are considering the possibility of multiple perpetrators.

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie has shared her theory on why she believes there was more than one person involved in the presumed abduction of the 84-year-old mom of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Brian Entin on his Brian Entin Investigates series, a neighbor, identified as Laura, noted that the security gate at the front of Nancy’s property could hold a potential clue into how she was kidnapped.

Laura told Entin that the type of security gate Nancy has at her home is similar to the one on her own front door, and it would be highly unlikely for an individual to break into it.

“If you have a gate like that, a security gate on the front door, you’re not getting into that. You’re never going to break into that security gate,” she explained, per Newsweek.

Nancy has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

The doorbell video footage shows a masked man tampering with the camera, including taking foliage from the front of the property and placing it over the camera.

Laura told Entin she didn’t believe the masked man was trying to enter the property from the front. “He was trying to look in to see what was going on,” she said. “I think he was standing there waiting for someone to come out. And so I’ve always absolutely assumed there were at least two people, possibly three.”

She added that if someone did enter Nancy’s home, it would likely have been through another access point, suggesting the masked man seen on the doorbell camera was working with an accomplice.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has yet to name a suspect but has said investigators were seeking information “related to the person seen on video” and that “investigators are not ruling out the possibility that more than one person may be involved.”

ABC News reported on Friday (March 13) that the FBI had recovered additional images from motion-activated cameras at Nancy’s home. According to unnamed sources, the outlet claimed images were taken from cameras focused on the backyard, side yard, and swimming pool. Nothing was captured on the night of Nancy’s disappearance.

While investigators have yet to name a person of interest, they have ruled out the Guthrie family as suspects. Savannah and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.