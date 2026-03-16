‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Bash Show After Twin Loses Car on ‘Absurd’ Puzzle

Wok was that? Wheel of Fortune fans said the Bonus Round puzzle was “toxic” and “absurd” as the contestant lost out on taking home a car.

Adam Kanter, from Sicklerville, New Jersey, solved the first toss-up on Friday, March 13. He is a woodmaker and a huge movie fan who is married.

He played against Kristi Hedrick, from Norwood, North Carolina, and Shaneece Terry, from Rochester, New York. Kanter put $3,000 in his bank when he solved the second toss-up as well.

Terry, who has a twin sister named Shannon, got on the board when she solved “Making Quite A Splash” for $1,200. With only four letters left in the “Before & After” puzzle, Terry solved “Hearing Voices In My Head Honcho,” giving her $6,650.

During the Prize Puzzle, both Terry and Kanter landed on Bankrupt, moving the turn to Hedrick, a woman who meets her daughter at 4:30 am every day to work out. Terry solved “Reds, Whites, & Sparkling” and won a trip to France. This gave her a total of $18,690.

Terry solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups, putting $4,000 more in her bank. Hedrick finally got some money when she solved the last one, giving her $2,000.

Kanter quickly solved the final puzzle — “See You Next Week!” — for $3,400. This gave him a final total of $6,400.

Hedrick left with $2,000. Terry was the night’s winner with $22,690.

Terry brought her husband, Kenny, with her to the Bonus Round. Their daughter, Kennedy, did not attend. They both plan on attending the France trip. The game show contestant shared that she plans to use the money she wins to get a big house that has an in-law suite in it.

She chose “In The Kitchen” and was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Terry then picked “M,D,P, and O.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_O_S _ND S_ _ _ EP_NS.” As the clock counted down, Terry guessed “Pots and…,” “Pots and something with pens.” She couldn’t solve “Woks and Saucepans.”

“This is tricky, I think,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “Even the audience was fooled.”

Terry quietly screamed as she lost out on taking home the car. “It’s okay,” she said.

Reddit users shared their dislike for the puzzle on the platform. “I was in the audience, and that bonus puzzle was just… toxic. When I saw the answer, I said quite loudly, ‘BUDGET SAVER!’ I wouldn’t have been surprised if the rest of the audience started booing on the spot,” one fan said.

“The bonus round was an absurd puzzle that symbolized Friday the 13th. ‘Woks and Saucepans’ continued the Asian theme from Wednesday. Thus, they ended up with a losing record of 3 consecutive losses,” another commented.

“‘Yurt’ and ‘woks.’ Who hurt you?” a YouTube user commented.

“Who says wok instead of pot nowadays?” another asked.

What did you think about the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know in the comments.