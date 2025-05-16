Ryan Seacrest stopped by his old job, Live, to talk about Wheel of Fortune and American Idol, but the host also discussed another topic — his dating life. His answer as to why he doesn’t think he will ever get married shocked host Mark Consuelos.

“You did it! You were close,” Consuelos said to Seacrest as his cohost and wife, Kelly Ripa, chuckled. “You were at the wedding altar. You weren’t getting married, but you officiated your friend Tanya [Rad]’s wedding. How’d that go?”

Rad works with Seacrest on the radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Rad and Roby Yadegar got married in March, and Seacrest officiated.

“Well, it’s as close to a wedding as I’ve ever gotten, as I ever will be,” Ryan Seacrest admitted on Wednesday, May 14. He shared that he took a class online to become ordained. The former Live host said that he talks a lot and is in front of people a lot for work, but this was the “most nerve-wracking thing” he has ever done.

After Seacrest shared a story about Tana’s family member and how in love she and her husband looked, Consuelos asked him if that was a hint as to what was to come for him. “Are you thinking about going down that wave, Ryan?”

“Yeah. I’ve given it a lot of thought,” the Wheel of Fortune host said.

Someone on the crew laughed and when Seacrest asked what was funny about it, Ripa said that people on the set know him well and they know how much thought he had put into it.

“Well, at this age now,” he said, referencing him turning 50 in December, “if I got married, it’s like, I’d die soon, so it’s like, ‘What’s the point?'”

“You’ve got a good 17 years left,” Mark Consuelos joked.

“Seventeen years?” Seacrest asked. “When you’re married, does that go faster or slower?”

Kelly Ripa shared, “They say women who are single and don’t have kids tend to live longer while men who are single and don’t have kids usually die sooner.”

Ryan Seacrest reached over, patted her leg, and said, “Let’s make sure we spend some quality time together,” which made Ripa laugh.

He was most recently in a relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky from 2021 to 2024. They kept their relationship fairly private. Seacrest has also dated actress and beauty queen Hilary Cruz, model Shayna Taylor, Julianne Hough, model Jasmine Waltz, and model Shana Wall.