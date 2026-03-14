What To Know Savannah Guthrie is reportedly “livid” after journalist Ashleigh Banfield named her brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni as a possible suspect in her mother’s disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that no one is currently listed as a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case and cautioned the media against making reckless accusations.

A producer for Banfield’s podcast defended her reporting, asserting that Banfield stands by her information and the credibility of her law enforcement source.

As the Nancy Guthrie investigation continues, Savannah Guthrie is reportedly “livid” that journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso Cioni, husband of Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law of Savannah, may be a prime suspect in the case.

Banfield cited a law enforcement source as she made that claim in the February 3 episode of her podcast, Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield, two days after Nancy, Savannah’s mother, was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona. And according to Megyn Kelly, one of Savannah’s former NBC News colleagues, Banfield’s reporting enraged the Today co-anchor.

“I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law,” Kelly said on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on Thursday, March 12.

“Can you blame her?” Kelly added. “I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it. All of us are in a different boat — you know, we have to be more objective in assessing the possible suspects, the possible people connected with it, and law enforcement certainly does.”

Two days after Banfield’s report, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos seemingly referenced her claim as he told the press that his department didn’t have anyone listed as a suspect.

“Nobody’s eliminated, but we just really don’t have enough to say, ‘This is our suspect, this is our guy, we know — or our gal.’ We don’t know that,” Nanos said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And it’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim. … To the media, I plead with you to be careful of what it is we put out there, because we don’t have anybody here listed as a suspect, and you could actually be doing some damage to the case — but you can do some damage to that individual, too. Social media is kind of an ugly world sometimes.”

In a statement to THR, a producer for Banfield’s podcast said the journalist “stands by her reporting” and “her ironclad source.”