Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Update: FBI Recovers New Images From Her Cameras

What To Know The FBI has recovered new thumbnail images from Nancy Guthrie’s security cameras.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

Today host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for nearly six weeks after she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home. And recently, the FBI recovered new images from the 84-year-old’s security cameras.

On Friday, March 13, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that several images were recovered from motion-activated cameras on Nancy’s property. One was focused on the swimming pool, while the others honed in on the backyard and side yard.

Unfortunately, no video footage was recovered — only thumbnail images when motion triggered the cameras. Nothing suspicious was recorded, the sources said.

The cameras did show several individuals in Nancy’s backyard and side yards before the abduction. Additionally, law enforcement officers were spotted near the pool after the kidnapping. However, nothing from the night of Nancy’s disappearance was captured, according to ABC News’ sources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) has continued to “analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras,” the department said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

The PCSD added, “At this time, we will not comment on the details or status of this analysis.”

Nancy was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood on the evening of January 31. The PCSD officially launched a search for the octogenarian on February 1, although no suspects have been named in the case.

Through the weeks, Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, have posted video messages to potential kidnappers. The Today co-anchor most recently offered a $1 million reward in exchange for information that leads to the recovery of Nancy.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.