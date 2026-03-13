‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Have This Complaint About Show After Contestant Wins $105,000

Isn’t that enough? Despite a The Price Is Right contestant winning over $100,000, fans still had a complaint with some comparing host Drew Carey unfavorably with his predecessor Bob Barker.

Thomas Perez, a special needs counselor from Fairfield, California, won the third item up for bid on March 12. He bid $1,100 on a $2,099 smart telescope with a camera, tripod, backpack, and 4k night vision binoculars.

After winning the telescope, Perez had the opportunity to win even more amazing prizes. He played the new game, The Lion’s Share, where he could win up to $500,000.

There were 40 circles on a board. The contestant had to get into a big dome and try to guess if the price shown on four items was the correct price or not. If they got it right, they earned a ball. They also got one ball for free, which made it a total of up to five balls.

When they are done in the dome, they have to put the number of balls they win that are blasted through the air through a tube. Whatever numbers come out, they are the numbers that are on the board, which have a prize behind it. The game show contestant can choose to keep going and take all of the prizes or stop at any time. However, there are five balls that say “Lose It All.”

The first item was a car phone holder, listed at $37. Perez disagreed with the price, but was wrong, so he did not earn a ball.

The multi-tool and belt carry case was listed at $84. He said it was false. Since it was $48, Perez was right and earned one ball.

A collapsible cup was priced at $15. Perez agreed that it was the right price and earned his third ball.

The steel triangle instrument was priced at $72. The Price Is Right contestant agreed and was right, earning another ball.

Perez then grabbed four balls and put them through the tube. The numbers that came out were three, five, 36, and 38.

He started with 38, which had $5,000 behind it. Perez then chose number three, which had $100,000 behind it. The game show contestant chose to stop, not seeing what was behind the other numbers.

The Price Is Right did not reveal what was behind the other two balls, despite normally showing the rest of the prizes. Some fans complained that host Drew Carey should have done it, noting how his predecessor Bob Barker would have done.

“Would’ve been nice to see what was behind the other number selections. It’s not like those prizes, or ‘lose it alls,’ wouldn’t be shuffled into different number locations on the digital board the next time this game gets played,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Bob would have checked the other two balls, for curiosity,” replied another.



“They should have shown what was under the other 2 numbers,” one fan said.

“Agreed,” said another.

“I would have liked to have seen what was behind #36 and #5,” one last fan commented.

Perez spun an .85 on the wheel, so he advanced to the Showcase. He bid $27,500 on a fortune teller machine, a home theatre, and a trip to Japan.

The actual retail price was $29,721, making him $2,221 under the price. Since his opponent was over, Perez won the Showcase. He took home a total of $136,910 in cash and prizes.