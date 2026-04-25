What To Know Bravo launched a full investigation after audio from the upcoming Summer House Season 10 reunion was leaked.

Andy Cohen condemned the leak as “disgusting and illegal.”

The reunion, described as one of the most intense ever filmed for Bravo, has generated heightened fan interest.

Bravo is launching a “full investigation” into the leak that resulted in audio from Summer House’s upcoming Season 10 reunion episode hitting social media a month early.

That reunion was filmed in New York City on Thursday, April 23, and is scheduled to begin airing on Tuesday, May 26, following May 19’s Season 10 finale. But social media users have already circulated an audio snippet of a conversation between Ciara Miller, West Wilson, and Amanda Batula, per Deadline.

“This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew, and the integrity of the production process,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, April 24. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation, and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion, also decried the leak. “People laid their souls out emotionally for 10 hours yesterday, and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this,” he told fans in a Threads comment on Friday. “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo’s reunions are filmed on closed sets, with only the cast and production team in earshot of the conversations on stage. THR also reported that analysis of the audio could root out the source of the leak — and that there’s speculation that a Summer House cast member could be the perpetrator.

Summer House fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion now that they know Wilson, who was previously in a relationship with Miller, is dating Batula, whom Miller previously counted as a close friend. The confirmation of Wilson and Batula’s romance came soon after Batula and husband Kyle Cooke announced their separation.

On his Instagram Stories, Cohen said the Summer House Season 10 reunion stood out among other Bravo get-togethers. “I probably hosted, well, it’s over 100 reunions, maybe 150, something like that. This was one of the most intense reunions we’ve ever shot,” said, per The Daily Dish. “This was a lot. This was a lot. It was very intense, you guys.”

Summer House, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Bravo