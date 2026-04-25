‘Matlock’ Creator Reveals How Sarah Will React to Matty’s Secret in Season 3

What To Know The Matlock Season 2 finale revealed Madeline Kingston’s true identity to two more confidantes, setting up major character reactions in Season 3.

Matty Matlock and Olympia successfully exposed the Wellbrexa cover-up, leading to federal arrests.

Matlock‘s creator teases the very different responses to Matty’s secret.

Matlock‘s Season 2 finale revealed Madeline Kingston’s (Kathy Bates) true identity to two more trusted confidantes after a long period of deception and confusion. Their reactions to Matty Matlock’s big secret will be revealed in the Matlock Season 3 premiere in 2027, but they will have very different reactions, according to the show’s creator. Warning: Matlock Season 2 finale spoilers ahead.

Matlock Season 2 ended with a signature flashback twist that revealed how Matty defeated Senior (Beau Bridges) and finally got him arrested for the Wellbrexa cover-up. He’s now facing federal charges, as is Julian (Jason Ritter), who was also arrested for his involvement. He said it was “worth it” to see his father and the rest of the complicit Jacobson Moore partners (which was literally everyone except Skye P. Marshall‘s Olympia) held accountable.

While the arrests were going down, led by FBI agent Lida Gutierrez (Gina Rodriguez), Matty and Olympia walked out of Jacobson Moore victorious. Matty is keeping her secret identity, the Wellbrexa arrests were made, Julian stuck to his morals, and they were planning to start a new firm of their own. Edwin (Sam Anderson) was recruited to read Sarah (Leah Lewis) and Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher) in on the entire story. We will see their reactions to the news in the Season 3 premiere.

This means that Mrs. Belvin is going to be a bigger character in the third season.

“You’ll see Mrs. Belvin more in Season 3, that I can say,” Urman told TV Insider in our finale interview. “We missed her, I remember, at the end of [Season 2 Episode 3], I was like, ‘You’ll be back, don’t worry. For a while.'”

Urman revealed what will happen the next time we see Mrs. Belvin and Sarah.

“You will see her, she will have reacted [to Matty’s secret], but they both have different reactions,” Urman said, “and you will pick people up in the beginning of the third season, and everyone’s not all together.”

“Everyone is not all together. There have been feelings had,” she added.

Sarah has been kept in the dark about the truth about Matty, and her close relationship with Olympia by extension, for all of Matlock. She was also personally impacted by Matty’s determination to keep her secret in Season 1, during a case that was close to Sarah’s heart. It would be natural if the young spitfire were angered by the truth that recolors all of these experiences.

Mrs. Belvin lost her job that she had for decades because of Matty and Olympia’s secrets. She was already angry with Matty in Season 2, when we saw her in the finale at her new dog-grooming business. Mrs. Belvin was the Redditor who triggered Matty and Edwin’s Wellbrexa investigation in the first place. Will she be angered by the truth and what concealing it did to her life, or relieved that the Wellbrexa culprits are being brought to justice?

One thing’s for sure: Sarah and Mrs. Belvin are likely at the top of Matty and Olympia’s list of new hires for their new firm.

Matlock, Season 3 Premiere, 2027, CBS