Bill Maher Issues Brutal Takedown of Michael Jackson Biopic

Michelle Stein
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Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in 'Michael' biopic
Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

What To Know

  • Bill Maher delivered a harsh joke about the new Michael Jackson biopic.
  • The film omits the sexual abuse allegations that surfaced in the early 1990s.
  • Critics have condemned the biopic as “puff piece” that ignores the darker aspects of Jackson’s life.

Bill Maher just issued a brutal takedown of the newly released Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

During the Friday, April 24 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host sneaked in a 10-word joke about the new movie toward the end of his opening monologue. Maher spent most of it criticizing President Donald Trump for his handling of the ongoing war in Iran. At the last moment, he aimed a barb at the biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua — and it definitely made an impression.

“And here’s exciting news,” Maher declared. “The Michael Jackson movie opens today. Showings are 7, 9, and 11 — just like the victims.”

The “Billie Jean” and “Thriller” singer infamously faced sexual abuse allegations from the early ’90s until his death in 2009 and beyond. Jackson settled one lawsuit for millions from one alleged victim and their family, and denied all allegations during his lifetime. After his death, the singer’s family has continued to support Jackson’s innocence.

However, Michael entirely omitted this era of Jackson’s life, as the film ended in 1988 before the sex abuse allegations began. The move came after significant reshoots and revisions to the film. And critics haven’t been shy about pointing it out.

The Daily Beast criticized Michael as a “puff piece that sands every sharp edge,” calling out the film for only showing the “palatable half of this sordid tale.” Meanwhile, Esquire’s review of the biopic pointed out, “Any good movie, though, does require a sense of honesty, and while Michael Jackson was certainly a victim who channeled his pain into glorious work, ignoring the tougher, destructive results of that pain is ultimately deceitful.”

'Michael': See the Michael Jackson Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
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'Michael': See the Michael Jackson Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Michael stars Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as his uncle, as well as Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, while Nia Long is Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller is John Branca, Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson are Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton are Marlon Jackson, Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill are Tito Jackson, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones are Jackie Jackson. Additionally, Larenz Tate plays Berry Gordy and Jessica Sula plays La Toya Jackson.

Have you seen Michael? What do you think of the biopic?

Michael, now playing in theaters

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Michael (2026)

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Michael Jackson




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