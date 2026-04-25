‘Today’ Co-anchor Dylan Dreyer Makes Bold Confession: ‘I’m Living 2 Different Lives’

What To Know Dylan Dreyer revealed on her Parent Chat podcast that she feels like she is “living two different lives.”

She compared her experience to the TV show Severance.

Dreyer also shared that she was initially “scared to death” about becoming a mother.

Today co-anchor Dylan Dreyer recently made a bold confession about parenting on her Parent Chat podcast.

On the April 23 episode, the meteorologist and mom of three, 44, chatted with Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch. The fellow moms discussed maintaining their interests and passions after becoming parents. Dreyer shares three sons, Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4, with her ex, Brian Fichera. (She filed for divorce in July 2025.) Meanwhile, Hirsch is a mom of two.

“I remember after even getting pregnant and thinking about all the things I was scared of, I said, ‘No, you’re going to keep on doing what you’re doing,'” Hirsch said of promising herself not to change her personality after becoming a mother.

She continued, “You could be the person that you were, you know? You could still like the things that you liked. You don’t have to become interested only in, like, mom things. And all of a sudden care about only, like, kid stuff.”

To that, Dreyer compared her own life to the TV show Severance, in which employees undergo a procedure “severing” their work memories from their personal lives. The “innies” have zero knowledge of what happens outside of work, while the “outties” know nothing of their careers.

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“It’s like Severance. I feel like I have my life that I love. I love my job. I love coming to work. I’m not thinking about my kids,” the Today star admitted. “And then I go home — and I love being a mom. I love being with the kids — and I’m not really thinking about work.”

She then confessed, “It’s like I’m living two different lives, but they’re all cohesive.”

During the same Parent Chat episode, Dreyer also said she was “scared to death” to become a mother when she was pregnant with her oldest son, Calvin.

New episodes of The Parent Chat drop every Thursday