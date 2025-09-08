‘The Price Is Right’ Will Have Brand New Game in Season 54

Get ready for a wild new season of The Price Is Right! Two of the models teased a new game ahead of the Season 54 premiere that will “cause an uproar.” Find out more details about the new game below.

“A new season of #PriceIsRight is just around the corner, and we’re bringing a *huge* new game with us! Get ready to see what the roar is all about,” the Instagram post was captioned on September 5.

Amber Lancaster and Alexis Gaube shared a video on the game show‘s Instagram page as they sat backstage. “I’m backstage with Alexis. We’re getting ready for the Season 54 premiere,” Lancaster said.

“We have a new game. It is so wild,” Gaube said.

“It’s going to cause an uproar,” Lancaster chimed in.

In partnership with BetMGM, The Price Is Right is debuting “The Lion’s Share.” It is a high-stakes game that will give contestants the chance to enter the lion’s “wind chamber.” In there, contestants will “pull out” prizes, which include trips, cars, and cash up to $500,000, according to a press release.

The Lion’s Share is the first new game added to TPIR since 2021. Back to ’72 and To the Penny were introduced then.

Season 54 will premiere on Monday, September 22. So tune in to see the new wild game. Models Lancaster and Gaube, along with James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Rachel Reynolds, and Manuela Arbeláez, are all returning for Season 54. Host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray are also returning.

The game show will also bring back theme weeks, including its famous Pet Adoption Week, School’s Out, and Breast Cancer Awareness Week. They will also celebrate holidays with themed shows.

Are you excited to see the new game? Let us know in the comments.