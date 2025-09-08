‘The Price Is Right’ Will Have Brand New Game in Season 54

Brittany Sims
Comments
The Price Is Right/Instagram/CBS
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

Get ready for a wild new season of The Price Is Right! Two of the models teased a new game ahead of the Season 54 premiere that will “cause an uproar.” Find out more details about the new game below.

“A new season of #PriceIsRight is just around the corner, and we’re bringing a *huge* new game with us! Get ready to see what the roar is all about,” the Instagram post was captioned on September 5.

Amber Lancaster and Alexis Gaube shared a video on the game show‘s Instagram page as they sat backstage. “I’m backstage with Alexis. We’re getting ready for the Season 54 premiere,” Lancaster said.

“We have a new game. It is so wild,” Gaube said.

“It’s going to cause an uproar,” Lancaster chimed in.

In partnership with BetMGM, The Price Is Right is debuting “The Lion’s Share.” It is a high-stakes game that will give contestants the chance to enter the lion’s “wind chamber.” In there, contestants will “pull out” prizes, which include trips, cars, and cash up to $500,000, according to a press release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

'The Price Is Right' Model Amber Lancaster Shares Rare Look Backstage at Show
Related

'The Price Is Right' Model Amber Lancaster Shares Rare Look Backstage at Show

The Lion’s Share is the first new game added to TPIR since 2021. Back to ’72 and To the Penny were introduced then.

Season 54 will premiere on Monday, September 22. So tune in to see the new wild game. Models Lancaster and Gaube, along with James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Rachel Reynolds, and Manuela Arbeláez, are all returning for Season 54. Host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray are also returning.

The game show will also bring back theme weeks, including its famous Pet Adoption Week, School’s Out, and Breast Cancer Awareness Week. They will also celebrate holidays with themed shows.

Are you excited to see the new game? Let us know in the comments.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, fall 2025, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. - 'Intimate Violence'
1
Derek Haas Wants Jesse Lee Soffer on ‘Countdown’ — and Has a Fun Idea
Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Series Premiere
2
Will ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Return for Season 2? Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Weigh In
Lady Gaga accepts the “Artist of the Year” award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
3
Why Did Lady Gaga Leave the 2025 MTV VMAs?
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
4
How the 2025 MTV VMAs Honored Ozzy Osbourne
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 VMAs
5
2025 MTV Video Music Awards: The Full Winners List