‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Blows Kisses After Stunning Car Win

Running on empty! A The Price Is Right contestant won a new car despite almost losing the game. They came close to having no money left in the end, but made it in the nick of time.

Madeleine Vilano won the second item up for bid on March 11. She bid $501 on a $598 pair of robots. The Robosen programmable robots had 41 voice commands and nine dance moves.

Vilano then came to the stage to play Lucky Seven for a blue 2025 Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport. In Lucky Seven, the contestant is given the first number of the car, which is usually a two. They then have to try to guess the next four numbers. The catch is that they are given seven one-dollar bills. For every number they are off, they get that much taken away.

For example, if the game show contestant guesses a five, and the number is a three, they get two dollars taken away. They have to have at least one dollar left by the time they guess the last number, or they lose everything.

Vilano guessed three for the second number. The number was a four, so she had $1 taken away from her, leaving her with $6.

For the next number, The Price Is Right contestant guessed eight. She bit her hand in anticipation. When it was revealed to be an eight, Vilano screamed, jumped, and threw her hands above her head. She did not get any money taken away from her, leaving her with $6.

Vilano turned to the audience for advice on the next number. She told host Drew Carey that she wanted to pick a six. The number was revealed to be a nine, so she had $3 taken away, leaving her with $3.

She could only be off by $2 for the last number. Vilano picked five. The number was $3, so she won the car.

“Yes! You got it,” Carey said. Vilano screamed, “I got the car!” and hugged the host.

Carey chuckled as she continued to scream and fold herself over the Hyundai. When Vilano got in the car, she yelled, “Oh my God!” and wiggled in her seat. She blew kisses to the camera as the game show faded to a commercial.

During the Showcase Showdown, Vilano spun $1 exactly. This gave her an extra $1,000 and a trip to the Showcase.

She bid $30,000 on a five-night trip to Alaska, designer jewelry, and a 2025 Kia Soul LX. The actual retail price was $33,260, making her $3,260 off. Vilano won since her opponent was over. She was the biggest winner of the night with $59,751 in cash and prizes.