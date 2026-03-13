Megyn Kelly Claims ‘Today’ Encourages Hosts to ‘Overshare’ as She Discusses Nancy Guthrie Case

What To Know Megyn Kelly claimed the Today show leans on its hosts to “overshare” personal details.

Kelly argued that a past Today segment showing Nancy’s home could have provided useful information to potential suspects.

Savannah Guthrie’s family, including her mother and children, have frequently appeared on Today.

After unearthing a 2013 Today segment showing Nancy Guthrie‘s bedroom, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has said the NBC morning show encourages its hosts to “overshare,” which can be “very dangerous.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. On Wednesday’s (March 11) edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly played footage from the 2013 segment, in which Nancy talked the hosts through her daily bed-making routine.

Kelly suggested the suspect(s) could have analyzed the layout of Nancy’s bedroom from the footage and used it as a “road map” to commit the crime.

She went on to share her own experiences of working on the Today show, saying, “This is the thing, you guys. I mentioned this to you, but having been at the Today show for a short time, they do really lean on you to overshare.”

Kelly’s NBC show aired in Today‘s third hour slot from September 2017 to October 2018. Her show was canceled after she made on-air remarks defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes. NBC terminated her employment in January 2019.

“They leaned on me to overshare,” she continued. “It’s not born out of nefarious intent. They want the audience to feel like they know you. And I get that, but you have to be really careful.”

Kelly added, “I think all of the Today show hosts show their children and their faces on TV. Certainly, Savannah does, Hoda [Kotb], and it’s very dangerous. It’s dangerous.”

She did state, however, that “The mom is a different story,” admitting that she also showed her mom on her show. “Because prior to this, nobody ever thought their mom could be potentially endangered, you know? This is a whole new kind of crime.”

Savannah’s family has frequently appeared on Today, including her mom and her children. Last February, her kids, daughter Vale (11) and son Charley (9) appeared in a segment about her children’s book, Mostly What God Does is Love You, which included Vale interviewing her mom.

Nancy has appeared on Today several times since Savannah became a co-host in 2011. She joined her daughter for a cooking segment in May 2016, took part in a wine-tasting segment in April 2019, and appeared in a 2015 segment where she and Savannah traveled to Melbourne, Australia—Savannah’s birthplace.

Last month, Savannah and her family offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.