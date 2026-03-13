‘The Vampire Lestat’ Premiere Date & Title Sequence Revealed (VIDEO)

What To Know AMC has announced The Vampire Lestat premiere date and revealed the new title sequence, which features Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Jennifer Ehle.

The new single from the show’s fictional band, “All Fall Down,” is the title sequence’s theme song.

The vampire rockstar himself issues another statement about his new single.

AMC took advantage of the back-to-back Friday the 13ths in February and March 2026 by timing The Vampire Lestat song releases to each of them. On February 13, they dropped “Long Face” on streaming services. On March 13, they finally announced The Vampire Lestat premiere date and released the new title sequence, with “All Fall Down” from the Season 3 trailer revealed as the theme song.

As an added treat, there’s another message from Lestat de Lioncourt — yes, Lestat, not Sam Reid — and two new photos, including another shot by iconic photographer Frank W. Ockenfels III.

Interview With the Vampire has been renamed The Vampire Lestat for Season 3. The Vampire Lestat premieres on Sunday, June 7, on AMC, streaming on AMC+. The air time is likely 9/8c like the previous two seasons, although AMC’s announcement doesn’t explicitly say so.

Earlier on March 12, “All Fall Down” by The Vampire Lestat band was released on streaming services in other time zones (here’s a list of where to stream the songs). At midnight ET on March 13, the title sequence and premiere date were revealed. You can watch The Vampire Lestat title sequence in the video above.

The video is full of shots from Lestat’s concerts, as well as glimpses of Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), Armand (Assad Zaman), Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle), and, of course, Louis (Jacob Anderson). Louis has a bigger presence than the other characters, literally. His “I own the night” shot that closed out Season 2 takes up the whole screen as Lestat levitates during a show. There are some troubling hints about the plot in the video as well. It’s also littered with vampire pop culture references, from Nosferatu and Count Chocula to YA vampire heartthrobs and more.

The “All Fall Down” original music and lyrics are by series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Reid. This song follows the recent drop of the series’s first official rock single, “Long Face.”

The announcement continues the bit from the “Long Face” release where Hart makes a statement about the music, and Lestat makes an insulting statement about Hart in response. Hart reveals that “All Fall Down” is actually an older sound for Lestat’s band, from a time when Lestat had a different “persona.”

“‘All Fall Down’ is both the title track for the new season and the idea for a song by the Vampire Lestat from early in the band’s life,” Hart says. “Much like ‘Long Face,’ it feels heavily influenced by Bowie, T. Rex, and other ’70s rock’n’roll stars who were looking back to the blues as much as they were looking up to the stars for inspiration. ‘All Fall Down’ marks a time in this vampire band’s life when they were still figuring out exactly what their sound was, and before Lestat himself started to change personas and explore other musical styles. At the same time, with ‘All Fall Down’, we tried to capture the overall feeling of this new Lestat we get to know better and better throughout the season: more wild, more raw, more self-deprecatingly funny than ever before.”

Said the Vampire Lestat: “‘All Fall Down’ is mercifully only 68 seconds long. That’s 54 seconds more Daniel Hart than anyone should suffer. I like the harmonies on the chorus. I did those.”

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle, and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Sunday, June 7, AMC, Streaming on AMC+