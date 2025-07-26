Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview With the Vampire Newsletter:

Lestat is finally getting his time to shine, stepping out of the crypt and into the spotlight as Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire places its focus squarely on the vamp, invoking a title change.

“Anne Rice didn’t write a book called the Interview With the Vampire Season 3,” said showrunner/executive producer Rolin Jones to the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 crowd on July 26. “Season 3 is officially The Vampire Lestat.”

On July 26, the Immortal Universe panel at SDCC moderated by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook, Lestat was given all the attention he could possibly crave as hordes of Comic-Con goers flocked to see executive producer Mark Johnson, showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones, composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian.

Joining the established cast is Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Lestat’s Italian mother (she’s called Gabrielle in the books), Ella Ballentine as motorcycle enthusiast Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as the ancient Marius, and Damien Atkins as Magnus. They also confirmed the returns of Delainey Hayles (Claudia) and Assad Zaman (Armand).

“And for Akasha, we have Robert Downey Jr.,” joked Jones.

In addition to the new rockstar Lestat teaser and casting announcements, fans were shown footage showing Louis and Lestat fighting with lawyers over petty things.

A show with a massive and passionate fan base, much of which was in Ballroom 20, asked why fans are so obsessed with the fanged drama.

“You can’t hate someone unless you love someone,” Reid said. “That’s what this show does to people.”

“It brings in interesting conversations,” said Reid. “It’s something to invest in. And we are super invested in it and happy to share with everyone.”

When Season 2 ended, Louis (Anderson) uttered, “I own the night.” Anderson talked about those final moments and what it mean to his character.

“There is a lot of peace in that sentiment. Louis has never owned his vampirism. He hears all these voices in his head. It’s his way of saying,’Who are you to come at me? Louis de Pointe du Lac!” said Anderson. “He’s finally accepting that he’s powerful.”

Bogosian also talked about his turn as a vampire in the Season 2’s final act.

“It’s a dream come true! I wanted to be a vampire before they even called me to do this show.”

“It solves a lot of problems for Daniel and creates a lot of problems for Daniel,” said Bogosian. “Like Sam said, you can’t hate someone unless you love someone, and man, does Daniel hate Armand.”

Bogosian continued that he learned a lot about being an immortal predator: “Biting people in their neck and drinking their blood is cool. And I love doing it.” joked Bogosian. “I learned from the masters.”

Reid also talked about the music element of the show, in which he is now a rock star on tour with his band.

“I always loved singing. I loved the idea of a character who can sing. That was a dream job. And here we are.” said Reid. “Lestat is a hypersexualized character…it’s interesting to explore sexuality through sex and music.”

Composer Hart explained: “I was working with Rolin writing songs the same time scripts were written.”

“I’ll write a song based on my thoughts,” said the music man. “I’m trying to approach it as a storyteller first, and as a vampire rock star second.”

As for Louis, “he’s not happy about the book…at all,” said Anderson. “He’s diversifying himself. He has new avenues of revenue. He’s living his full vampire self. But things can’t ever stay good for Louis.”

“We are going to the past. It’s not all rock star. It is the 1700s, and everything you want to see,” said Reid. “Rolin found a way to adapt a near-impossible book to adapt.”

“The themes are all there. It is all there,” said Reid. “The whole canon is there for us. We are trying to create something honorable.”

And one of the last questions of the night was what was on everyone’s mind: Will Louis and Lestat ever get back together?

“That’s the show, isn’t it?,” Reid said. “It’s a compulsive, deep, intense drama.”

“One of my favorite aspects of the books is that Lestat comes back when Louis is exhausted,” said Anderson. “They both have to be completely exhausted to work.”

And to tell the explosive panel, Hart took to the guitar to riff the theme, leaving audiences thirsting for more.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Lestat, Premieres 2026, AMC