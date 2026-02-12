What To Know AMC is promoting The Vampire Lestat (aka Interview With the Vampire Season 3) by releasing the in-show band’s single “Long Face” on major streaming platforms on February 13.

The streaming profiles reveal new photos of Sam Reid as rockstar Lestat.

The new season follows Lestat as he forms a band, goes on tour, and creates a documentary to reclaim his narrative after being dissatisfied with his portrayal in Daniel Molloy’s memoir.

The Vampire Lestat band is officially coming to streaming services. AMC is leaning into the rockstar theme of Interview With the Vampire‘s third season by creating an artist profile for Lestat’s (Sam Reid) band on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube — and, after fans repeatedly asked for two years, “Long Face” is being released as a single. Interview With the Vampire is being renamed The Vampire Lestat for Season 3. It comes out this summer.

“Long Face” was first debuted in the rockstar Lestat teaser released during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but only part of the song was featured in the video. The full song was released on YouTube the following day. Fans have long wanted the song to be on streaming services. (Here, Reid explains the creation of the SDCC 2024 teaser with TV Insider.)

On the morning of February 12, the show teased that something was coming out on Friday, February 13, if fans were “lucky.” A few hours later, artist profiles for The Vampire Lestat popped up on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, and the profiles featured three new photos of Reid as the titular rockstar.

“Since you’re sooooo thirsty for it. Here’s Long Face, my beautiful unwell,” the Spotify profile says. It also notes that the song will be released on February 13. It doesn’t specify when, but fans on X/Twitter say that it’s already available to stream in their time zones, so midnight on February 13 is likely. TV Insider has reached out to AMC for more information.

Here’s the description for The Vampire Lestat: “In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

TV Insider previously debuted a Vampire Lestat teaser in January, in which Lestat is backstage at one of his concerts and picking a groupie to drain with the help of Dee Pharma (Amaka Umeh). Series creator Rolin Jones told us that Dee is part of Lestat’s entourage.

“Depending on who you ask, she’s either his social media coordinator or his pharmaceutically enhanced blood source,” he said.

In addition to going on tour, Lestat is making a documentary with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in Season 3. Why did Lestat agree to an interview with the fledgling vampire if he hates his book with Louis (Jacob Anderson) so much?

“Lestat didn’t like his perfunctory portrayal in Molloy’s book. Who better to refute that portrayal than the author himself?” Jones told us. “Think of the documentary as Lestat orchestrating a ‘rewrite.’”

Fans on X/Twitter are thrilled by the musical update. See fan reactions below.

“Since you’re soooo thirsty for it. Here’s Long Face, my beautiful unwell. 😘” https://t.co/Gluu5GGEY0 pic.twitter.com/fbmWqdI2EZ — loustat nation citizen (@TheEggsos) February 12, 2026

WE ARE LIVING IN HER WORLD pic.twitter.com/FdVgMpV1KE — ekko⁷ 🧋🇱🇹 (@Ekko_tv) February 12, 2026

GUYSSSS LESTAT HAS A SEMICOLON TATTOO😭😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/dfhpAzSwuM — ⚰️🩸 (@ldpdlpilled) February 12, 2026

THIS FUCKING PICTUREEEEE OH THIS ROCKSTAR pic.twitter.com/7R5wpZuwTS — ً (@lelioslestat) February 12, 2026

whaT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/7uB8zhAfq8 — pool boy at MCRMx 🗡️ (@iavampyre) February 12, 2026

THE VAMPIRE LESTAT IS COMING 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fNXmbMMmHd — sam reid updates (@streidupdates) February 12, 2026

louis’ green eyes and the green filter on lestat………oh the voices https://t.co/xszg2RSnto — loustat nation citizen (@TheEggsos) February 12, 2026

releasing the one song that’s already been out for a year and a half is so funny like they really don’t want us to know SHIT until it premieres https://t.co/4fp6oQUkLN — grache 🌿 (@gagastat_) February 12, 2026

lestat pilates princess confirmed pic.twitter.com/8ESh5umtRg — cate | iwtv courtjester 🎭 (@burneredits_) February 12, 2026

will lestat get a Twitter account you should let him have one @AMCsAnneRice — fay 🩸 (@drculasdaughter) February 12, 2026

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Summer 2026, AMC