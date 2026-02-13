‘The Vampire Lestat’ Reveals New Haunting Plot Details — Plus, a Message From the Rockstar Himself

What To Know The Vampire Lestat released the single “Long Face” on major streaming platforms on February 13 as part of in-universe marketing for Interview With the Vampire Season 3, premiering this summer.

New plot details reveal that Lestat is being haunted by “muses” from his past amid the growing threat of the Great Conversion during his band’s tour.

Lestat himself issues a statement about “Long Face.”

“Long Face” by The Vampire Lestat is officially available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The single’s streaming debut is a piece of in-universe marketing from AMC for Interview With the Vampire‘s third season, premiering this summer.

The “Long Face” streaming debut was teased earlier in the day on February 12, when artist profiles popped up for the fictional band on music streaming platforms. But now, there’s a special message from the vampire rockstar. No, not Sam Reid. Lestat himself has issued a statement. Additionally, AMC’s announcement teases new plot details about how Lestat will be “haunted by ‘muses'” from his past and the return of the Great Conversion mentioned in previous seasons.

Interview With the Vampire has been renamed The Vampire Lestat for Season 3. The first Season 3 description came with the June 2024 renewal announcement and said that Lestat (Reid) was “resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire” by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and that he would set his story straight by starting a band and going on tour. The new description for The Vampire Lestat reveals that the Great Conversion mentioned in Seasons 1 and 2 is a much bigger problem, and that important people from Lestat’s past will be haunting the narrative as his “muses.” (See a new photo of Reid as Lestat above.)

“In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by ‘muses’ from his wild and rebellious past,” the description reads. “As his band’s popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.”

Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) muse-like appearances have already been teased in The Vampire Lestat trailer released in October. In that sneak peek, Louis and Claudia both appear, in separate moments, in outfits from noteworthy moments in Season 1. Claudia’s tragic death was the climax of Season 2. Louis is getting an all-new story different than Anne Rice‘s book, one that seems to involve the monstrous Bruce (Damon Daunno) from Season 1 at some point, based on the trailer.

“Long Face” is a production of AMC Networks and Lakeshore Records. The song and lyrics were created by Daniel Hart, who has composed the show’s score since Season 1, and will be performed by Reid in Season 3.

“’Long Face’ is the first song I wrote for The Vampire Lestat,” Hart said in a statement. “We decided early on to make David Bowie a big influence for Lestat’s musical style and persona, and there’s certainly some Ziggy Stardust in this song. But we chose Bowie not only for his glam era, but because he was a chameleon. Expect Lestat to change his musical colors throughout the season as well, as he discovers how to remain true to himself, and how to express that truth on stage every night.”

The Vampire Lestat describes things differently.

“‘Long Face’ is the first song Daniel Hart ‘produced’ for my album,” said Lestat. “He decided early on to steal where he could from Bowie because he hasn’t had an original idea for five years now (is that his Green Knight score fading in the rear view?) As for ‘Long Face,’ the bass should have walked down with the guitar at the end instead of pedaling on E. Predictable. Like everything Daniel Hart touches.”

In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle, and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Summer 2026, AMC, Streaming on AMC+