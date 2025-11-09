‘Talamasca’: Who Is Raglan James? Justin Kirk Can’t Wait to Find Out

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 4.]

Raglan James is still a mystery even to Justin Kirk. The actor first donned those black, thick-rimmed glasses for Interview With the Vampire Season 2, and Episode 4 of the Talamasca spinoff gave him the chance to slip back into the uniform for “the slippierest fish” you’ll ever get a hold of, as Nicholas Denton (Guy Anatole) described him to us at New York Comic Con.

“I think I saw that clip,” Kirk says with a laugh when that label is brought up in our Talamasca interview. Kirk reprised his role in the season’s second Interview With the Vampire crossover episode on Sunday, November 9, on AMC. The first was with Eric Bogosian‘s Daniel Molloy in the series premiere. Neither episode is narratively connected to The Vampire Lestat (premiering in 2026) or Mayfair Witches (Season 3 filming now), but both characters had run-ins with Guy that make you question the trustworthiness of this secret order, a concept that already bleeds through the Immortal Universe. (Ask William Fichtner‘s Jasper, and he’ll say not to trust them at all — and as we learned in this episode, he has good reason for this bias.)

Kirk has only had a few episodes to dig into Raglan so far, and the character — the titular figure of Anne Rice’s Tale of the Body Thief — is still in prequel mode. Until Body Thief is adapted, all Kirk has for source material is whatever the writers give him and the fact that Raglan will one day be fired from the Talamasca. Interview With the Vampire creator Rolin Jones gave Kirk complete creative freedom with the role. The Succession alum can’t remember exactly when Jones pitched the role, but he says it’s possible that it was before Interview Season 1 was released (memory is a monster).

“I then took a look at the book, and then I came to [Jones] with various, ‘Hey, can I do this? What if I do this?’ And he is like, ‘Do you want to?’ And I was like, ‘Well, did you read the book?’ He goes, ‘It’s been a year or so,’” Kirk recalls to TV Insider. “It’s been very, I go there and we do it and I say, ‘What do you think? I’m just throwing sh*t at the wall.’ And they say, ‘Looks good to me.’”

He recalls the first time he tried out Raglan’s accent while filming Interview Season 2: “I think they were like, ‘Well, that’s weird, but we’re totally into it.'”

Raglan reminds Kirk of Christopher Lloyd’s Jim Ignatowski from Taxi.

“When we very first see Christopher Lloyd as Reverend Jim, it’s a guest spot, and he’s about halfway to what the character ends up being,” Kirk explains. “Obviously, it was such a good appearance that they were like, you know what? We’re going to have this guy back and make it a regular. And the next time you see him, he’s dug deeper into the actual way he looks and sounds. That’s kind of how I felt. You do it once, you’re like, ‘OK, I’m getting there, but I’m going to really get it right on the next time I show up.’ And that’s how I’m starting. I’m still aiming at getting it right, but doing Talamasca felt like I had dug in a little bit more. Because that first time we did Season 2 in Prague, you’re just feeling it out, and you’ve flown across the world, and you’re like, ‘Well, I hope this kind of works. And there’s Eric Bogosian. Let’s see how it goes.'”

Kirk and Jones have been good friends since they met on Weeds. Jones previously told us that when casting Raglan, a character that wouldn’t become a bigger role until several seasons into Interview, but with no guarantees, he knew he needed to bring in a trusted friend.

“It’s really hard to get an actor of weight to commit to something that is three or four years off, so I called in a dear friend of mine. We go way back,” Jones told us in 2024, adding, “I needed an actor that would be able to compete with Jacob [Anderson] and Sam [Reid] by the time we do that.” Kirk’s admiration of Jones made it an easy yes.

“He’s not only one of my dearest friends, but certainly one of my favorite artistic collaborators,” Kirk shares. “So I knew that whatever was coming down the pike would be fun.”

When Jones said that the role could be bigger in the future, Kirk recalls thinking, “That’s cool, but I probably would’ve done it anyway,” he tells us, laughing. “The fun thing about doing this part and being a floater is, they write you some cool things to do, you go there for a few days, and then you go home.”

Kirk has played Raglan in Prague for Interview Season 2, in Manchester for Talamasca, and he wrapped filming The Vampire Lestat in Toronto just hours before the Talamasca New York premiere on October 21 (at which TV Insider was present). No matter where he’s filming, Kirk just says, “Give me the glasses, and on we go.”

“I always ask them to be at rehearsal,” he adds, “so I can put them on and immediately be in Raglan vibe. I don’t have a prescription, but I probably should. I’m thinking in future seasons, I might just go down to the LensCrafters, get a thing, and then say, let’s match it with this.” Then Raglan would really take over him. Speaking of…

Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) seemed to impersonate Raglan in Talamasca Episode 3 when popping the lenses out of a pair of sunglasses, putting them on, and pulling her silver hair back while looking in a mirror. What viewers haven’t seen onscreen but book fans know is coming is that Raglan has powerful psychic abilities that allow him to switch bodies with people. Helen is high up in the order. She must know about Raglan’s powers, right? Or are we to believe that some body thievery has already begun?