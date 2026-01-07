‘The Vampire Lestat’ Teaser: Lestat Picks a Groupie to Drain (VIDEO)

What To Know Lestat (Sam Reid) picks a groupie to drain backstage at his concert in TV Insider’s exclusive The Vampire Lestat teaser.

Series creator Rolin Jones introduces a new character and explains why Lestat is working with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Interview With the Vampire is retitled The Vampire Lestat for Season 3.

What’s a vampire got to do to get a drink around here? Well, not much. Lestat (Sam Reid) is a rockstar vampire seeking a consenting groupie to drain in TV Insider’s exclusive teaser for The Vampire Lestat, premiering in summer 2026 on AMC.

Lestat peruses his drink options while backstage at his concert in the video above, but he’s not choosing alone.

“Who do you think?” he asks a new fierce face in front of a horde of screaming fans. Series creator Rolin Jones reveals the identity of this new character, played by Amaka Umeh, to TV Insider.

“That’s Dee Pharma. One of Lestat’s entourage,” Jones says. “Depending on who you ask, she’s either his social media coordinator or his pharmaceutically enhanced blood source.”

It’s definitely the latter in our sneak peek, which is filmed in black and white and in mockumentary style. It’s footage from Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) documentary about Lestat and his band. Clearly, the rockstar and his publicity team aren’t afraid of showing how they mix business with pleasure on the road.

Lestat and Dee choose their groupie, and then the blonde says directly to the camera, “I’m going into my vampire dressing room now. A little draining both ways. You’ll have to guess who gets the fangs and who gets the vodka bottle. And yes, it’s a vodka bottle.” He twirls and walks away, whipping blood sweat onto the camera lens in the process.

“He did it again,” Daniel whines off-camera. After a snippet of “Long Face” plays, and The Vampire Lestat logo disappears, a cameraman appears onscreen to clean up Lestat’s mess. He murmurs “f***ing asshole” under his breath.

Interview With the Vampire is officially called The Vampire Lestat for Season 3. In it, Lestat is upset by how he was portrayed in Daniel’s trashy, bestselling memoir of his time in Dubai with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Armand (Assad Zaman). Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can: by starting a band and going on tour.

We asked Jones why Lestat would agree to make a documentary with Daniel if he hates Daniel’s book.

“Lestat didn’t like his perfunctory portrayal in Molloy’s book. Who better to refute that portrayal than the author himself?” Jones says. “Think of the documentary as Lestat orchestrating a ‘rewrite.'”

How does Louis feel about Lestat and Daniel working together? Jones says, “At this point of the story, Louis would probably say he’s amused and good luck with that.”

We already saw what happened the last time a vampire invited a journalist in. If Lestat is trying to control the narrative with Daniel Molloy as his interviewer, he’s going to need all the luck he can get.

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Summer 2026, AMC, Streaming on AMC+