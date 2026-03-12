We’ve been worried about Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) ever since the first preview for Thursday’s (March 12) Grey’s Anatomy episode came out, and now we’re even more concerned for the “new class” intern.

In the above sneak peek, exclusive to TV Insider, Millin faces a grilling, alongside Kavita Mohanty (Anita Kalathara), by Dr. Toni Wright (Yellowstone alum Jen Landon) over their plastics procedure-gone-wrong that left a patient stranded in the hospital with an open wound in his chest, with no end to his suffering in sight.

“Who placed the stitch causing tension around the pedicle?” Toni asks during the pair’s M&M (morbidity and mortality conference). When neither of the docs respond, she presses, “Look, this patient, my patient, hasn’t left the hospital in weeks due to a gaping hole in his chest, which I believed we’d fixed. He’s still here because of someone’s negligence, and it sure as hell isn’t mine. So who placed the stitch?”

It’s then that Mohanty takes the blame … with a catch. While humbling herself and taking responsibility for the terrible mistake, she simultaneously throws Millin under the bus.

“That’s on me. I should’ve watched my resident more carefully. I take full responsibility as her supervisor,” she says.

As evidenced by the wide-eyed expression on Millin’s face, that isn’t true at all.

The episode, titled “Love the Way You Lie,” will also find Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) returning to the operating room for the first time since his own stint under the knife for what’s described to be a “shocking case.” Meanwhile, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will have to have a “difficult conversation with a beloved patient” — and there’s little doubt this is about Katie (Samantha Marie Ware), her gastric cancer patient who was ripped off of the experimental treatments due to the funding being pulled. Plus, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) will be working to baby-proof the loft for her newborn twins … and the other children, of course.

