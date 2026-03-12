Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Finally Watched ‘Melania’ Documentary: Here’s What He Thought of It

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary as a “dreadfully dull vanity project.”

First Lady Melania Trump‘s self-titled documentary film is now streaming on Prime Video, and Jimmy Kimmel subjected himself to all 1 hour and 48 minutes of what he called a “dreadfully dull vanity project.”

On Wednesday’s (March 11) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host told his viewers that Melania’s movie is “now streaming on Amazon Bribe… I mean, Amazon Prime.” He added, “It’s very exciting, between this and Sinners, it’s been a big year for vampire movies.”

“And while some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics,” Kimmel continued. “She can’t even pronounce optics.”

The comedian said most of the doc is Melania trying out outfits, but noted there are some interesting insights into her relationship with her husband, President Donald Trump. He then showed a clip from the film in which Trump calls his wife on the night Congress confirmed the 2024 election results. When he asked if she’d watched the coverage, Melania told him, “I did not. I had meetings all day.”

“You really should try and watch it,” Trump responded, to which Melania replied, “I will see it. Yeah, I will see it on the news.” The president then boasted about his “landslide” numbers. Melania simply responded, “Yeah, that’s a good one.”

“It’s one of the funniest conversations I’ve ever heard,” Kimmel said. “It almost makes me feel a little bad for him. She does not care at all. He won the election for president! She didn’t see it? What does the man have to do?!”

Summing the movie up, Kimmel stated, “More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has blasted the Melania documentary. In January, he mentioned the Wall Street Journal’s report that the first lady pocketed $28 million from the movie. “You know, between this and her marriage, she’s probably the highest paid actress in the world,” Kimmel quipped.

Then, in February, he aired his suspicions about the film’s box-office performance. “Speaking of rigged outcomes,” Kimmel said. “The Melania documentary allegedly exceeded box office expectations. They had the best opening for a non-musical documentary in ten years, which I think is a fancy way of saying it only lost tens of millions of dollars.”

He noted how sources claimed that blocks of tickets to Melania “were purchased and then distributed to Republican activists and senior citizens’ homes… which are really the same thing.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.