‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Sneak Peek: Katie Nolan Freaks Out Over Meeting Two Fan-Favorite Contestants (VIDEO)

There’s nothing like a celebrity freaking out over bumping into their own personal tv favorites. Katie Nolan, who is set to appear on the premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, shared a story about meeting two beloved Jeopardy! contestants.

Nolan, who is a familiar face to fans of ESPN, Fox Sports and Apple TV, will face off against Rachel Dratch and Mark Duplass on Friday, March 13. Nolan first competed in Season 2, where she was the runner-up and raised $100,000 for her chosen charity.

In an exclusive clip, host Ken Jennings shared that Nolan is a huge Jeopardy! fan and it “shows up in her gameplay.”

“You actually got to meet some of your favorite Jeopardy! personalities earlier today,” he said. Nolan widened her eyes and put her hands up to her head.

“Ken, earlier today, before we came in here, they were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to shoot some social stuff. Come out of your trailer.’ And I was standing there, and they were filming me. They were being kind of vague about what we were going to be doing,” Nolan said.

“So, I was just kind of standing there. And then, Sam Buttrey came walking out, surprised me, and we called Andrew He on the phone. So, I got to talk to friends, Sam Buttrey and Andrew He. They really are friends in real life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Jennings asked Nolan if she felt like she was listening to their podcast and hanging out with them. “Yes!” Nolan replied. “I love them both. My fiancée and I watch the show every single night, and we have our favorites. Those two certainly rank among those.”

Buttrey became part of the game show‘s social team after his games. He recently returned for the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, where he made it to the finals, but lost to Long Nguyen.

“So, it was incredible. Being here is, truly, my favorite thing on Earth.”

“Did you get any tips from Sam and/or Andrew He?” Jennings asked.

They told her to take deep breaths and that He gave her a “locker room hype up speech.” “It was all just sports cliches. It might help, but who knows?” she said.

“As a sports journalist, there’s nothing you want to hear more than locker room cliches, right?” Jennings asked.

“I’ve heard them all, you know?” Nolan replied.

The social clip Nolan mentioned was posted to Jeopardy!‘s social pages on March 9. Buttrey talked to the contestants about how their past roles would help them and answered other questions. He ended by asking them to give their best “Bring it!” — a phrase Buttrey coined while on the game show.

In the video, Nolan gave Buttrey a big hug and said, “It’s so nice to meet you. We love you so much!”

Find out how Nolan, Dratch, and Duplass do on the season premiere on Friday.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 13, 8/7, ABC, stream next day on Hulu