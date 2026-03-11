‘Matlock’: Gina Rodriguez to Guest Star in Season 2 Finale

Matlock creator Jennie Snyder Urman is bringing in another one of her Jane the Virgin stars to the legal drama. Gina Rodriguez will guest star in the Matlock Season 2 finale, CBS announced on Wednesday, March 11. Details on Rodriguez’s character are being kept secret for now. The finale appearance opens the door for Rodriguez to appear in Matlock Season 3, premiering in fall 2026.

“My heart is exploding with happiness that Gina will be joining the show for the Season 2 finale,” Snyder Urman said in a statement. “She is pure magic, and our collaboration on Jane was a highlight of my life. Having her on Matlock is a dream come true.”

The Matlock Season 2 finale date has not yet been announced, but it should be in April or May. Here, find a breakdown of the 2026 finales schedule.

Fellow Jane the Virgin alums Yael Grobglas and Justina Machado have also been guest stars on Matlock. Grobglas appeared in Season 1 and most recently returned in Season 2 Episode 10, which aired on Thursday, March 5. Machado has been a guest star in Season 2.

Rodriguez is best known for playing the title role on The CW hit series Jane the Virgin, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. Rodriguez recently appeared in Season 3 of ABC‘s Will Trent as Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba. She also starred in ABC’s comedy series Not Dead Yet and co-hosted Lucky 13 on ABC. Fans can also see her in Robert Rodriguez‘s reboot of Spy Kids and the rom-com Players for Netflix.

Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm with a hidden agenda, using her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates — the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis). Matlock is inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

