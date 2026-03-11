How ‘The Madison’ Marks a Special First for Kurt Russell’s Career

What To Know Kurt Russell reunites with Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison, a new Paramount+ drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Russell explains how playing Preston Clyburn marks a special first for his career.

The Madison Season 1 Part 1 premieres on March 14.

Kurt Russell has been starring in TV westerns since he was a child. Now, at 74, he returns to the genre for an onscreen reunion with his Tequila Sunrise costar Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison. The Paramount+ drama comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and Russell tells TV Insider that this new show has given him an unexpected and welcome career first.

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Russell and Pfeiffer play Preston and Stacy Clyburn, an incredibly wealthy couple who have been together since they were teens. Their love story is the inspirational center of their family, which consists of daughters Abby (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman), granddaughters Bridgett (Amiah Miller) and Macy (Alaina Pollack), and son-in-law Russell (Patrick J. Adams). The Manhattan-based Preston frequently visits his younger brother, Paul (Matthew Fox), at his home in the Madison River Valley in Montana.

Pfeiffer and Sheridan were determined to have Russell play Preston because, as Pfeiffer told TV Insider, “he’s so perfect” for the role as the family patriarch who’s still deeply in love with his wife of nearly 50 years. Working with Pfeiffer again was a big draw for Russell, but he tells TV Insider that “all the other characters that were in there were interesting.” There’s one detail that was particularly exciting for the actor.

“The character Preston, for me, was, for the first time ever, I actually played somebody who I’m a lot like,” Russell tells us. This made The Madison an easy yes.

“Taylor Sheridan’s a pretty great writer, this guy, so what was [there] not to want to do?” he says.

See Preston and Stacy’s love story in the six-episode debut season of The Madison, premiering on March 14. If you’re eager for more after the finale on March 21, don’t worry: Season 2 has already been filmed.

The Madison, Season 1 Part 1 Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+

The Madison, Season 1 Part 2 Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Paramount+