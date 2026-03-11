Are Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ & ‘The Madison’ Connected?

Taylor Sheridan has another new TV show coming to Paramount+ this Saturday, March 14. The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell in what’s being called the Yellowstone creator’s most “intimate” work to date. But are The Madison and Yellowstone narratively connected? They share an interesting history. Here, we explain it all.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison about?

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Are Yellowstone and The Madison connected?

While both of the Sheridan shows are set in Montana in the real world and present day, they’re not narratively connected. The Madison is not narratively connected to Marshals (about Kayce Dutton) or Dutton Ranch (about Beth and Rip) spinoffs either. Given their similar settings, however, crossovers are absolutely a narrative possibility, no matter how likely they are to happen.

When The Madison was first announced, it was said to be set in the Yellowstone universe and titled 2024. The other Yellowstone spinoffs are also named after years: 1883 and 1923. 1944 was previously announced, but has not come to fruition.

Yellowstone ran for five seasons on Paramount Network. The Madison Season 1 comes out on March 14, and Season 2 has already been filmed. Marshals currently airs on Sundays on CBS. Dutton Ranch is coming out in 2026.

Where is The Madison set in Montana?

The series takes place in the Madison River Valley in southwest Montana and New York City. The series was filmed in Montana, just like Yellowstone. Some scenes were also filmed in Fort Worth, Texas, where Sheridan has a large production studio in partnership with Paramount and Hilwood.

Yellowstone is set in Paradise Valley, Montana, which is also in the southwest region. The Madison River Valley and Paradise Valley are about 1.5 to 2 hours apart by car.

The Madison Season 1 is a six-episode season being released in two parts on March 14 and March 21. It also stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Rebecca Spence, Patrick J. Adams, Kevin Zegers, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova, Will Arnett, and more.

The Madison, Season 1 Part 1 Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+

The Madison, Season 1 Part 2 Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Paramount+