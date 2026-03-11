‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Says It’s ‘Devastating’ Maggie’s Sister Is in Danger Because of Her

What To Know Maggie Bell faces a personal crisis when her estranged sister Erin is kidnapped by Ray DiStefano, an antagonist from her past in the March 16 episode of FBI.

Missy Peregrym discusses Maggie and Erin’s complicated relationship and her history with Ray.

It doesn’t get more personal than this for Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). The March 16 episode of FBI sees an antagonist from her past — her first arrest, actually — return and kidnap her estranged sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson). But that’s not all, as the previews have already revealed. Maggie’s also going to be taken.

Matthew Rauch returns as serial slasher Ray DiStefano, and his and Maggie’s last encounter when she visited him in prison for help on a case didn’t go so well; she lied about seeing about him getting furlough to go see his dying father … knowing he’d already passed.

“It’s an awful situation,” Peregrym tells TV Insider. “I think the scary part about DiStefano is that in the last interaction that they had together in the prison, he really blames Maggie for not being able to see his father before he died. And that wasn’t really Maggie’s fault. She did tell him later. But they had a connection. They actually worked really well together. And DiStefano felt connected to her, not because Maggie was doing anything or showing anything, opening up to him in a personal way, but because they worked well in terms of figuring out who was the copycat. And it’s a really interesting scenario that happens and it’s heartbreaking what happens, but it was fun to explore maybe how desperate people get for interaction and human relationship when they’re in prison and when they’re isolated or — he already didn’t know how to have very healthy relationships with women, but it’s really devastating for Maggie that her natural ability has threatened her.”

Maggie has been trying to reconcile with her sister after admitting she embarrassed her the last time that Bengtsson was seen onscreen in Season 5.

“She just says, ‘We don’t really have a relationship.’ It’s the one relationship that Maggie just can’t figure out or make better. She’s so good with connecting with people and that’s kind of her superpower when it comes to getting information, comforting other people, but also getting people to break down their walls so that we can understand why they’re doing what they’re doing in her field of work,” Peregrym points out. “And then the one relationship that she wants to have so badly, she just cannot figure out a way to make it healthy. And so it’s extra devastating that this has now affected Erin. So, yeah, it’s really emotional. It crushes Maggie. This is the one thing that crushes her, and it’s come together now.”

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS