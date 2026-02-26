‘FBI’ First Look: Maggie’s Bloody in Major Episode About Her Sister (PHOTOS)

What To Know In the March 16 episode of FBI, Maggie’s sister Erin goes missing.

TV Insider has exclusive details and photos, which also reveal the return of Zach Grenier.

Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) past is coming back to haunt her in the worst way in the Monday, March 16, episode of FBI.

This is an episode that Peregrym previously teased for us, and now TV Insider can exclusively reveal the logline and first photos for “Forgiven.” In this episode, CBS teases, “After Maggie’s sister, Erin, goes missing, the team begins an all-out search to recover her. But when Maggie discovers Erin was kidnapped by a sinister figure from her past, she must race to save her before it’s too late.” Adrienne Rose Bengtsson was last seen as Erin in Season 5.

Erin isn’t seen in the photos above and below, but they do depict the team’s investigation. Not only do we have to wonder about those photos in front of Maggie and OA (Zeeko Zaki) and we see that Zach Grenier returns as Peter Olsen, but we’re also very worried about Maggie. What leads to that cut on her head and bloody hand?!

The last episode featuring Erin didn’t leave the sisters in the best of places: Maggie was concerned about her being involved in a case with drugs and admitted she embarrassed her. The FBI agent “doesn’t feel great” about where the sisters’ relationship was left, Peregrym told us earlier this year. “It’s something I haven’t been able to repair, and I feel awful about the fact that I think it’s my fault because I didn’t handle a situation well. And so the rift is too big, and I can’t repair it.”

Grenier was introduced as Peter earlier this season in Season 8 Episode 2. Then, the retired BAU profiler called Maggie out on having another reason other than chess to be visiting him. “You have good stories. I like to hear them. That’s all,” she claimed at first.

But when she went to see him at the end of the episode, she finally admitted what was going on. “You have a gift, Maggie. You are a natural profiler. The BAU would be lucky to have you, and I would be very happy to put in a word,” he offered. But that wasn’t what she wanted. “I love where I am. I love my team,” she insisted. “I think this past year has made me feel off-balance. I feel like when I look around, I don’t really recognize the world anymore. So I guess I was hoping if I could get deeper into the minds of the criminals we’re hunting, then maybe I could make sense of something.”

Could Peter be back in this upcoming episode to help Maggie get into theming of whoever took Erin?

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS